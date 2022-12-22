Samsung will reportedly launch its upcoming flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, on February 1, 2023. The series is likely to include Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. According to tipster IceUniverse, the tech giant has set the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 launch event, which is likely to be for the S23 series, will take place on February 1, reports SamMobile. Also Read - Google Pixel 8 may feature Samsung's 'ISOCELL GN2' camera sensor: Check details

Samsung Galaxy S23 series expected launch date

This also seems to be the launch date, while globally it is most likely to be February 2, 2023. It is also rumoured that two weeks after the official announcement, the S23 series will go on sale in important markets.

Whereas the other markets might get access to the phones before the end of March next year, the report said.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the company had delayed the launch of its Galaxy S23 series to mid-to-late February next year.

The reason for the delay is that the tech giant had not been able to decide on the final pricing structure for the smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series expected specifications

As per the previous reports, the series will comprise the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The vanilla S23 is expected to have a 6.1-inch display. It will be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S23+ will have a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both will likely have flat panels as per the renders. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to feature a curved display with 2K resolution.

As for photography, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to come with a 200MP quad-camera system. The Galaxy S23 and S23+ are expected to have a 50MP triple camera system.

All models are expected to be powered by the Exynos 2300 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. In India, we will likely see the Exynos model. The US and other regions are expected to get the Snapdragon variant. The S23 is expected to pack a larger 3,700mAh battery with support for fast charging.

–With inputs from IANS