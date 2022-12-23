comscore Samsung Galaxy A74 may not launch next year: Here's why
A report online suggests that Samsung may do away with Galaxy A7x phones. The anticipated Galaxy A74 may not release in 2023.

  • Samsung Galaxy A74 may not launch in 2023.
  • Samsung may put an end to its A7x lineup.
  • The Galaxy A5x phones could remain to be the popular choice.
The Galaxy A-series phones are attributed as the premium phones of Samsung and the mid-range segment consists of three phones, namely, the Galaxy A3x, Galaxy A5x, and A7x. While the A3x and A5x phones were placed in the affordable midrange segment, the galaxy A7x was for the premium mid-range market. Also Read - Samsung developing special OLED panels for new iPads

However, it appears that the Galaxy A7x didn’t do great numbers for Samsung as reports online suggest that Samsung may shelve the A7x phones. That said, the Samsung Galaxy A74 that was expected to launch next year may never release. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series, OnePlus 11 and more: Top smartphone launches to look out for

A report from the Galaxy Club revealed that Samsung may scrap the Galaxy A7x line.  The report stated that there have been details about the Galaxy Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34, Galaxy A24, and Galaxy A14, but there’s no significant information so far about the Galaxy A74. Also Read - Samsung is tipped to launch Galaxy S23 series on Feb 1

Having said that, the Samsung Galaxy A74 may not be in development at all. Samsung may instead focus on the other A models including the mid-range models like the A5x and A3x. The A2x and A1x are reserved for the budget segment.

However, the question is, how will Samsung bridge the gap between the A to S lineup of phones since previously, the Galaxy S22 FE was also said to be canceled? For the uninitiated, the reason for the S22 FE’s cancelation was the same as the A74 – no mention of model numbers anywhere.

Amidst the news of the  Galaxy A74 getting discontinued, the certifications for the Galaxy A54 are increasing. The phone’s getting readied for release likely in Q1 of next year.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 passed the Bluetooth SIG certification recently. It is confirmed to come with Bluetooth 5.3. With model number SM-A546V, the phone is expected to come with a new octa-core chipset, a bigger battery, and Android 13 OS.

  • Published Date: December 23, 2022 11:37 AM IST
