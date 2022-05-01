Samsung may reduce the prices of the upcoming foldable phones

Samsung is reportedly planning to reduce the prices of the upcoming foldable phones by using ATL batteries. According to TheElec, Samsung was reviewing using batteries from Chinese battery maker Amperex Technology Limited (ATL) for its upcoming foldable smartphones. Also Read - Samsung R&D and Design Institute moves to new campus in Greater Noida

The company is likely considering including ATL as a supplier for its foldable phones to save on costs as analysts expect Samsung to lower the price tags of its latest foldable phones launching later this year. As per the report, batteries account for around 5 per cent of the cost of manufacturing smartphones.

If Samsung's MX business, the name of its mobile business, approves of the use, it will be the first time that it is using batteries from ATL for its Galaxy Z series of foldable phones. ATL once lost the South Korean tech giant as a customer in 2017 following the controversy around the Galaxy Note 7 phones catching fire.

Samsung had blamed faulty batteries as the cause of the debacle at the time. However, since then, the Chinese battery maker had resumed supplying batteries to the tech giant for the Galaxy A and M series of smartphones. It also started supplying to premium smartphones again with the Galaxy S21 last year.

Samsung had so far mostly used affiliate Samsung SDI for the batteries used in the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold series.

Samsung is working on its next foldable smartphone-Galaxy Z Fold 4, the upcoming foldable phone will come with several improvements, including the camera. The Z Fold 4 might come with a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical magnification as per GalaxyClub.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 featured a single camera island with three cameras and a flash, but the Z Fold 4 render shows a camera system that looks almost identical to the S22 Ultra. The report further claims that the company might give a 10 MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Additionally, the reports also claim that the tech giant is also working on improving the performance of its UDC. If the leaked reports are believed, the company will offer two UDC models in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone. However, the Z Fold3 UDC camera has only 4 MP resolution.

(With inputs from IANS)