Samsung might go for a big change in branding for Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy flagship line-up launch will be happening soon and there might be some good news for die hard fans of the South Korean brand. The Note line-up that was axed in favour of the foldable phones the company is working on, might not be dead after all. At least not in name. A new report has surfaced hinting that Samsung might introduce the Note moniker within the upcoming S22 line-up, specifically for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Also Read - CES 2022: Samsung confirms to host a keynote event at January 4

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may not be launched under this name. Instead, according to a leak by @FrontTron the S22 Ultra will be launched as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Note. This won’t come as a surprise completely as Samsung Note has held a unique place in the Galaxy line-up and Samsung might not want to completely remove the utilitarian benefits of the device. Also Read - Samsung unveils an “human-eye-like” ISOCELL GWB image sensor in partnership with China’s Tecno

Furthermore, all the prior leaks about the phone have suggested that the device will come with some of the identifiable features and design language of the Galaxy Note line-up. The phone is expected to get S-Pen support along with a dedicated slot to hold it. In terms of design, it may feature a boxy design with flatter sides, in comparison to other Galaxy S22 devices.

The specifications of the Galaxy device have also been leaked from various sources. The Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (or Note) will come with three storage options, according to tipster @_snoopytech_. One variant might come with 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The other variant might launch with 512GB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM. The device is expected to launch in three colours: Dark red, black, white.

The Galaxy S22+, on the other hand, is expected to only get two variants both with 8GB RAM and the option of 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. In terms of colour options, the phone is expected to get pink gold, green, black, white.

The Galaxy S22 is also tipped to launch with the same storage and RAM options as the Galaxy S22+. The device will be introduced in pink gold, green, black, white.