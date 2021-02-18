comscore Samsung One UI 3.1 update brings camera features to old Galaxy phones
News

Samsung One UI 3.1 update rolled out for Galaxy S20, Note 20 series: Here's what's new

Mobiles

Samsung One UI 3.1 update brings Galaxy S21 camera feature t Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Flip series, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphones.

Samsung galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung has started rolling out the custom One UI 3.1 update to Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Flip series, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 devices. In addition, the old Samsung models including the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 series, the original Galaxy Fold, and several 2019, 2020 Galaxy A-series models. The latest update brings new camera features which are already available on the premium Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Also Read - In pics: Best foldable smartphones under Rs 70,000 in India

Samsung One UI 3.1 update: What’s new

The latest One UI 3.1 update from Samsung primarily focuses on camera-centric features. The update includes an upgraded Single Take feature, Eye Comfort Shield, Object Eraser tool, improved touch autofocus, and auto-exposure control. In addition, it brings multi-mic recording, Private Share, and Auto Switch feature. Also Read - Samsung could launch a Galaxy Note 21 FE, reveals new concept images

To put these features in brief, the improved Single Take feature enables users to capture multiple still photos and videos simultaneously by tapping the shutter button. The Object Eraser tool allows cutting unwanted objects from photos with a single tap. Private Share enables removing meta data in photo before sending it someone. Meanwhile, Auto Switch helps in switching from one Galaxy device to another seamlessly with Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds+, and Galaxy Buds Live earbuds. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: Specs and price of 4G, 5G versions

Object Erase Tool (Image Source: Samsung Newsroom)

Besides these, there is multi-mic recording in Pro video mode, which is exclusive to the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Fold 5G. The feature allows you to collect audio from both your phone and connected Bluetooth device. Meanwhile, the Eye Comfort Shield feature adjusts the blue light automatically. The Gallery has been updated as well, and videos, photos will now be arranged in a neat way so that you can navigate it easily.

Samsung One UI 3.1 update: List of devices receiving the update

The new One UI 3.1 update is rolling out in select regions. The list of devices receiving the update include-

Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A90, Samsung Galaxy A80, Samsung Galaxy A70, and Samsung Galaxy A50.

The South Korean tech giant had a bad history in updating its old devices, but Samsung made drastic changes before the onset of the Galaxy S20 family’s public showcase.  Given the company has buckle up to stay in line with its rivals, we can expect quick updates to roll out in new Samsung devices as well in near future.

  Published Date: February 18, 2021 5:45 PM IST

Best Sellers