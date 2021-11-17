Samsung One UI 4 based Android 12 update roadmap for India: Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3 lined up for December

Samsung’s announcement of rolling out One UI 4 based Android 12 to Galaxy devices has already pumped up excitement among users. The South Korean tech giant was able to push the stable build within a few weeks from Google’s very own Pixel devices receiving the update. Also Read - OnePlus rolling out Android November security patch update: When will your phone get it

While the update has reached users residing in the US and Europe, the Android 12 update roadmap for India has now been made official. The premium phones will of course be the first in line to get upgraded to the latest mobile OS version. But unlike the prompt move in the western region, Samsung is taking a slow pace in India. Also Read - Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

As quoted by SamMobile, customers in India can expect the update notification to show up in December, although availability is subject to change. Also Read - Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

Samsung unveils its Android 12 update roadmap for India: Here’s the list of Galaxy devices getting the latest update

Samsung announced the roadmap for One UI 4 with Android 12 availability in India via its ‘Members app concerns’ India. The company will take a 6-7 month timeline to release the new software version. This is understandable, given Samsung has a huge inventory, and segregating the units is a tedious task all by itself.

The premium Samsung Galaxy S21 series, foldables Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip3 will be in the first batch to get the taste of Android 12. It will then be followed by Galaxy Fold, Z Fold2, Z Flip, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, S10, and Note 10 lineup in January. The mid-range family that includes Galaxy F, Galaxy A, and Galaxy M-series and the tablets will get the flavour in February 2022. While the company is expected to keep with the schedule, with tons of phones and tablets, the timeline might be subject to change.

That said, its rival OnePlus is currently testing OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 for its flagship OnePlus 9 series which indicates that the flagship killers might get the fresh Android OS within or by the end of this year.