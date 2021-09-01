Samsung One UI 4 first beta update will come out in September

It is September and if you are in the Android camp, that means you can expect Android 12 any day now on your Pixel device. While the Google Pixel phones will get them before anyone else, manufacturers like OnePlus and Oppo are likely to release the first public beta versions of their own skins based on Android 12. Joining this list of early adopters is Samsung, which has now confirmed releasing the One UI 4 update in September Also Read - Upcoming 5G smartphone launches in India in September: Galaxy A52s 5G, Asus 8Z, and more

The Samsung One UI 4 update is likely to bring some visual enhancements along with a couple of new features. The company is yet to reveal what those changes are but most importantly, it will be based on the more secure and faster Android 12. Samsung is yet to reveal a particular date for the release but one could expect on the same day as Google's stable version goes live.

One UI 4 update: Which phones will be eligible?

Ideally, all of Samsung's flagship series phones launched in the last three years along with a couple of midrange A series devices will get the update. That said, the rollout will be initially limited to the Galaxy S21 series devices. This includes the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The newer Galaxy Z models aren't part of the first rollout.

With such an early release window for One UI 4, it seems that Samsung is set to update all the new flagship Galaxy S and Z models to Android 12 before the end of 2021. We won’t be surprised if Samsung includes a couple of popular Galaxy A series devices in the mix.

It remains to be seen what changes will One UI 4 bring to the table. Google is giving the Pixel UI skin some major visual updates with the Material You design theme, and is reserving it for the Pixel devices. The stock version of Android 12 looks no different than the versions we are used to since years.

Will Samsung bring the Material You influence to One UI 4 this year? Or, will it continue expanding on the theme One UI has popularized since the last few years?