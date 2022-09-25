Google launched its next-generation mobile operating system, that is, Android 13 in August this year. Shortly after, Samsung started rolling out the beta version of Android 13-based One UI 5.0 to some Galaxy smartphone users. But so far, the company hasn’t shared the exact date as to when its flagship devices will get the much-awaited Android 13 update. But now, a new report has detailed when the company’s top smartphones will get the company’s One UI 5.0 update. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on OnePlus, Samsung, Blaupunkt and more smart TVs

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung will release the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy S22 series, and its foldable display devices which includes the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Fold4, the Galaxy Z Flip3 and the Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphones before the end of 2022. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 available for under Rs 10,000

In addition to this, the report also says that the company is also planning to release the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to its Galaxy A53 smartphone before 2023. If this is true, it will be the only mid-range smartphone in Samsung’s portfolio to get stable Android 13 update this year. Also Read - Best deals on smartphones for under Rs 30,000: OnePlus 10T, iQOO Z6 Pro and more

Furthermore, the report says that at the moment it looks like the Samsung Galaxy A53 will be the only mid-range Samsung smartphone that will get Android 13-based One UI 5.0 before 2023. This means that if you have any other Samsung device, say a Galaxy M-series smartphone or a Galaxy F-series smartphone, you will have to wait until 2023 to be able to be able to use the features and functionalities offered by Android 13 on your device.

Lastly, the report notes that these are Samsung’s preliminary firmware plans and that they can always change as the company refines its One UI 5.0. This means that more Galaxy smartphones are likely to be added to the list of smartphones to get the stable One UI 5.0 update later this year.

So, here is a list of all the Samsung smartphones that are likely to get Android 13-based One UI 5.0 before the end of 2022.

Top Samsung smartphones to get Android 13 update in 2022

— Samsung Galaxy S22

— Samsung Galaxy S22+

— Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

— Samsung Galaxy S21

— Samsung Galaxy S21+

— Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

— Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

— Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

— Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

— Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

— Samsung Galaxy A53