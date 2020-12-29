Samsung has filed a patent with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) for a smartphone with two displays. The sub-display or secondary display that will lie beneath the primary display will hide the selfie camera. According to a report by LetsGoDigital, the patent for the full screen Samsung smartphone with very narrow edges and rounded display with invisible dual selfie cameras and LED flash was published on December 24, 2020. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phone could be an affordable offering

The patent seems to overcome the problems of poor image quality faced by current smartphones with under-display selfie cameras such as ZTE Axon 20 5G as enough light is not able to reach the camera sensor because of the display above. Samsung hopes to place the selfie cameras under a small-sized sub-display, which will have a motor mechanism and will slide when the front camera is opened, allowing ample light to enter, resulting in better photo quality. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G official unboxing video released, here's what it offers

When not in use, the sub-display will again hide the front camera. Samsung plans to put two camera sensors, where one will be the main selfie camera and the other could be a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor. Users will also be able to unlock the smartphone by just looking at it. In this case, only the ToF camera sensor will be revealed, while the main camera sensor will remain covered. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series will sooner than we expected

There’s also a possibility that the sub-display will be used to display useful information such as time, battery level, notifications, and messages. The sub-display will not just operate automatically but can be moved manually as well, say, for instance, by a double-tap or a swipe-up.

Do note that this is just a patent and it is possible that the company might not even go through with the design at all. But, if Samsung does decide to go ahead with the design, then we will have a near bezel-less smartphone with an under-display selfie camera that can click better pictures compared to the ones currently available on the market.

In 2019, Oppo showcased the first smartphone with an under-display selfie camera, though it was a concept device. ZTE Axon 20 5G first launched with this technology earlier this month. The 32MP front camera is hidden under the display. The portion of the display which hides the front camera uses a lower resolution with smaller pixels than the rest of the screen. The pixels are turned off to let light pass through to the camera underneath.