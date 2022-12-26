comscore Samsung planning to resurrect Galaxy S22 FE in 2023
Samsung planning to launch Galaxy S22 FE in 2023: Report

Samsung has reportedly resurrected its plans of launching the Galaxy S22 Fan Edition smartphone. It is likely to arrive in 2023.

  • Samsung is likely to launch Galaxy S22 FE in 2023.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE is likely to launch with Galaxy Buds2 Live.
  • Samsung is not expected to launch Galaxy S23 FE.
Samsung-Galaxy-A73-1

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE has been presumed dead for quite some time primarily owing to the global chip shortage. But now, new reports believe that might not be the case after all. The Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22 Fan Edition (FE) smartphone after launching its flagship Galaxy S23 series in February 2023. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is expected to feature 48MP main camera

A tipster who goes by the name OreXda on Twitter has said that Samsung has not shelved its plans of launching the Galaxy S22 FE and that the company will launch it alongside the Galaxy Buds2 Live sometime in 2023. The tipster also says that the company has shelved its plans of launching the Galaxy S23 FE. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ promo material surfaced ahead of launch in February

Another tipster, who goes by the name RGcloudS on the micro-blogging platform says that the Galaxy S22 FE feature the company’s 108MP HM6 camera sensor and be powered by the company’s Exynos 2300 system-on-chip that has been built using the 4nm process. Furthermore, the tipster says that the company could launch its Galaxy S21 successor at its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. The same event could also see Samsung introducing ‘Galaxy Z Flex S’ — a foldable display smartphone that is tipped to include two folds instead of a single fold that has become somewhat of a standard now.

Separately, the tipster also says that Samsung‘s Galaxy Tab S8 FE will also feature the company’s Exynos 2300 chipset and that the Galaxy Tab S9 series will also launch at the second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year that is typically held in August every year.

All said and done, Samsung hasn’t confirmed that it is indeed working on the Galaxy S22 FE yet. But we will keep eyes out for details.

