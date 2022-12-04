How Samsung plans to make fingerprint login 2.5B times safer

Samsung is working on a new technology that will make fingerprint login on smartphones significantly more secure than the fingerprint sensing technology that is being used in smartphones right now. Also Read - Apple's new iOS update will make viewing old notifications easier

The existing fingerprint sensing technology essentially uses a small scanner that can read one fingerprint at a time. Now, as per a report by SamMobile, Samsung is working on a new technology that will turn the entire OLED display into a fingerprint scanner wherein users will be able to scan multiple fingerprints simultaneously. This will make fingerprint logins 2.5 billion times safer than the technology being used at the moment. What’s more? Samsung could start using this technology in its smartphones in a couple of years. Also Read - Google starts rolling out end-to-end encryption to group chats in Messages

Samsung Display, earlier this year, announced that it was developing an All-in-One fingerprint sensing solution for the next generation displays called ‘OLED 2.0’. As per reports, Samsung OLED 2.0 display could include an advanced fingerprint sensing technology that would enable smartphones to scan multiple fingerprints at a time. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro shipments could drop by 15-20 million this holiday season: Here's why

In the heart of Samsung’s OLED 2.0 be the OPD technology (Organic Photo Diode) for multi-fingerprint sensing developed by a French company called ISORG that focuses on developing OPDs. The technology includes a very thin component sensor that can be laminated to an OLED display and allow for multi-fingerprint sensing. Samsung, as per reports, will use a version of ISORG’s technology in its OLED 2.0 displays for smartphones.

ISORG’s CEO Dieter May in a recent interview said that Samsung plans to use an in-cell version of the company’s technology. “Which means the approach and some of the proprietary materials may well be the same, but they will take a yield hit trying to implement both the sensor and the collimator within the OLED display itself,” May said.

In the interview, the ISORG CEO revealed that with a single fingerprint the chance of getting a false positive is around one percent. “With the OPD technology you can either use four finger authentication, raising security 2500 million times on the single finger version, or you can use “point to open” security on single specific apps,” he added.

As far as availability is concerned, ISORG’s technology is expected to go in mass production in 2023 and the company predicts that it will arrive in Samsung smartphones sometime in 2025.