comscore Apple might introduce its first foldable tabey in 2024: Samsung
Samsung says Apple is likely to launch a foldable tablet by 2024

Apple was reportedly exploring foldable technology for displays of around 20-inches in size.

  • Apple is reportedly exploring foldable technology for displays of around 20-inches in size.
  • The rumoured Apple foldable tablet is expected to be priced at $2,500.
  • Samsung revealed that the foldable smartphone market is expected to grow by 80 percent by 2025.
South Korean giant Samsung has predicted that its arch-rival Apple is set to launch a foldable tablet by 2024. Samsung‘s Mobile Experience team recently met the suppliers and “is feeling optimistic about the foldable market,” reports AppleInsider. Also Read - How to translate text using the camera on iPad with the latest iPadOS 16

Apple will launch its first foldable tablet in 2024: Samsung

According to them, Apple is likely to unveil its first foldable gadget by 2024, but it will not be an iPhone. “Even though there is a lot of demand for an iPhone Fold, the technology might not be ready yet,” the report said. Also Read - India smartphone market drops 11 percent in Q3; more decline expected

The bulky design of current folding phones does not align with Apple’s design philosophy. Also Read - Samsung launches IoT-enabled air purifiers in India: Price, features

Earlier, industry analyst firm CCS Insight had forecast that the technology giant would begin experimenting with foldable technology soon.

Apple is yet to enter the lucrative foldable market, which is already led by Samsung.

“Right now, it does not make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone. We think they would shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad,” said Ben Wood, chief of research at the firm.

“A folding iPhone would be super high risk for Apple. Firstly, it would have to be incredibly expensive in order to not cannibalise the existing iPhones,” he added. The company is reportedly not planning to launch a foldable iPhone, but a foldable tablet or laptop instead.

The company was exploring foldable technology for displays of around 20-inches in size. As for the pricing, the foldable Apple device is expected to hit the stores with a price tag of around $2,500, as suggested by Apple analysts.

Samsung revealed that the foldable smartphone market is expected to grow by 80 percent by 2025. The company added that around 90 percent of foldable smartphone users are convinced to buy another foldable phone in the future.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: November 4, 2022 12:47 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 4, 2022 12:48 PM IST
