Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones

Samsung's newly launched Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones come with a 50MP camera.

Samsung Galaxy A13

Image: Samsung

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S22 series smartphones at its Galaxy unpacked event amid huge fanfare. Now, just days later, the company has quietly added two new smartphones to its lineup. The company today unveiled the Galaxy A13 and the Galaxy A23 smartphones via a press release. Also Read - Samsung throttling over 10,000 Android apps for unknown reasons: Report

The newly launched Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 smartphones join the company’s budget-friendly Galaxy A-series smartphones and they are the successors to the Galaxy A12 and the Galaxy A22 smartphones that were launched last year.
As far as the price and availability of these newly launched smartphones are concerned, Samsung hasn’t revealed the markets wherein these devices will be available yet. There is no word on the pricing as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F23 5G with a triple rear camera setup to launch in India on March 8

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A13 smartphone sports a 6.6-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080×2408 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 60Hz. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The newly launched smartphone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 850 chipset that is coupled with 3GB, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of storage space. It runs on Android 12-based OneUI 4.1. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: The Note is back

Coming to the camera, the Galaxy A13 has a 8MP selfie camera and at the back it has a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology. And for connectivity it has 4G, a 3.4mm jack and USB Type-C. The Galaxy A13 is available in Blue, Peach, White and Black colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A23 specifications

On the other hand, the Galaxy A23 comes with a 6.6-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1080×2408 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with an octa-core processor with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB of RAM variants and 64GB and 128GB of expandable storage space. It runs on Android 12-based OneUI 4.1.

On the camera front, the Galaxy A23 also comes with a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front it has an 8MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology. The Samsung Galaxy A23 is available in Blue, Peach, Black and White colour variants.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2022 8:50 PM IST

