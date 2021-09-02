Samsung reveals 200MP HP1, 50MP GN5 camera sensor for smartphones

If you assumed that 108-megapixels in a smartphone camera would be the ceiling for hardware development, you are wrong. Samsung has revealed two new camera sensors for smartphones, one of which is a 50-megapixel GN5 sensor and the other one is a stonking 200-megapixel sensor. Yes, 200-megapixel sensor for smartphone cameras! And it’s packed with clever bits to make the most out of your phone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi variant launched in India: How to get under Rs 40,000

The 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor uses advanced levels of pixel binning technologies to extract details and light in challenging situations. In fact, Samsung says the sensor can ensure 12.5-megapixel resolution photos in low light. The 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 sensor gets all directional Dual Pixel Pro autofocusing technology. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price, when and where to buy

Samsung launches new 200MP, 50MP camera sensors

“For ultimate low-light photography, the ISOCELL HP1 features an all-new ChameleonCell technology, a pixel-binning technology that uses a two-by-two, four-by-four or full pixel layout depending on the environment. In a low-lit environment, the HP1 transforms into a 12.5MP image sensor with large 2.56μm pixels by merging 16 neighbouring pixels,” says Samsung in a post. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 30,000 in September 2021 from OnePlus, Xiaomi and others

“The newly formed 2.56μm pixel is capable of more light absorption and sensitivity, producing brighter and clearer photos in indoors or in the evening. In bright outdoor environments, the sensor’s 200-million pixels can capture ultra-high-definition photography on mobile devices,” adds the company.

The sensor can also shoot 8K videos at 30 fps without cropping or downscaling the image resolution, as the sensor can scale it down 50-megapixels to achieve the 8K resolution.

As for the 50-megapixel GN5 sensor, Samsung has packed a lot of innovative stuff. “The ISOCELL GN5 is the industry’s first 1.0μm image sensor to integrate Dual Pixel Pro, an all-directional autofocusing technology, that can substantially boost autofocusing capabilities. This technology places two photodiodes, the smallest in the industry, within each 1.0μm pixel of the sensor either horizontally or vertically to recognize pattern changes in all directions. With one million phase-detecting multi-directional photodiodes covering all areas of the sensor, the ISOCELL GN5’s autofocusing becomes instantaneous, enabling sharper images in either bright or low-lit environments,” says the post.

“The image sensor also makes use of Samsung’s proprietary pixel technology, which applies Front Deep Trench Isolation (FDTI) on a Dual Pixel product for the first time in the industry. Despite the microscopic photodiode size, FDTI enables each photodiode to absorb and hold more light information, improving the photodiodes’ full-well capacity (FWC) and decreasing crosstalk within the pixel,” explains Samsung.