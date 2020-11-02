Samsung reveals One UI 3.0: Here's what's new for all Galaxy users

One UI 3.0 is the next version of Samsung’s customization layer, which since the premiere of its first version represented a signification change in terms of the software experience offered on Galaxy phones. For the past few weeks, the company has been working on testing the new custom skin, which will now be based on Android 11. Also Read - Samsung का अपकमिंग One UI 3.0 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, सामने आए कई फीचर्स

Earlier in September, Samsung released the first beta version intended for developers for the Galaxy S20. This first version already had a large record of changes and new features. Now Samsung has made modifications to its Malaysian website highlighting some of the more important new features that will be present in One UI 3.0. Regarding the stable version, it is expected to start rolling out from November.

Samsung boasts its new One UI 3.0

Samsung website highlights that the new One UI 3.0 custom skin brings a simpler and more streamlined look, both in interface and functionality. On this, the Samsung website says that One UI 3.0 "provides significant innovations and improves your daily life. Ensuring that it adapts to an ever-changing world."

One of the improvements focuses on comfort. Samsung specifically highlights an improved quick access panel. This will make it easy for users to switch between music and videos. The notification curtain has also been improved, offering more information at a glance, even with the phone locked.

One UI 3.0 receives optimizations for the device screen size. This means that it will adapt to whatever Galaxy device is used, including the Galaxy Z Fold 2. When the Z Fold 2 is closed, it will have a more traditional phone interface. When you open the foldable phone, One UI 3.0 snaps into to offer a tablet-like experience.

Speaking of Samsung’s original foldable device, One UI 3.0 will carry “Dual Preview” and “Rear Cam Selfie” functions when available. These camera features are now available on the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 2. Samsung also highlights that its dynamic lock screen expands to ten categories (previously there were five). Finally, the function of full-screen video calls also come in the update.

Notably, this is just a small sample of what comes in One UI 3.0. The changelog seen in September includes a bunch of improvements that are sure to bring joy to Galaxy phone users starting in November.