The leaks around the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship phone series continue unabated. It is said that the family of devices that would be made up of the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra would advance its launch to January of next year. The series has been in the rumor mill for quite some time. Now, the most recent leak corresponds to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, as its key specifications have been tipped. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A02s allegedly spotted on Geekbench, key specifications tipped

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications (expected)

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is internally known by the code name O3 and one of its model numbers is going to be SM-G998U. The phone will make use of a large 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 2K resolution (Quad HD+). The panel will also enjoy a high refresh rate of 120Hz or 144Hz. As learned from leaked renders, the S21 Ultra will also have a curved-edge display. Also Read - Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

A hole-punch cutout for the front camera will be present at the top center of the screen. It is likely to boast a selfie camera of up to 40 megapixels. Renders have also tipped that the rear camera module blends into the frame of the device. This module will be home to four photographic lenses. The device will also make use of a 108-megapixel primary shooter. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12 launching in India soon: Will it be another renamed Galaxy M device?

Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100?

For years, Samsung has had a strategy of varying hardware according to the market, and next year, the tradition will continue. The new Galaxy S21 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 CPU or the company’s Exynos 2100 SoC. The model with the Snapdragon 875 chip is likely to target markets such as the United States and China. Meanwhile, India and Europe could be among the markets that will receive the Exynos variant.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will run on the Android 11 operating system under the One UI 3.0 customization layer. It would be powered by a large 5,000mAh battery. Previous reports have also suggested that it could have support for 60W or 66W ultra-fast charging technology. While the Galaxy S21 series is expected to arrive with S Pen support, the new leak has no information about it.