comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications leaked, tipped to pack 108MP main camera
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra tipped to pack 108-megapixel main camera
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra tipped to pack 108-megapixel main camera

Mobiles

Samsung may advance the launch of Galaxy S21-series to January of next year.

  • Updated: October 27, 2020 5:52 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leaked render. Image credit: Voice/ Onleaks

The leaks around the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship phone series continue unabated. It is said that the family of devices that would be made up of the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra would advance its launch to January of next year. The series has been in the rumor mill for quite some time. Now, the most recent leak corresponds to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, as its key specifications have been tipped. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A02s allegedly spotted on Geekbench, key specifications tipped

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications (expected)

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is internally known by the code name O3 and one of its model numbers  is going to be SM-G998U. The phone will make use of a large 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 2K resolution (Quad HD+). The panel will also enjoy a high refresh rate of 120Hz or 144Hz. As learned from leaked renders, the S21 Ultra will also have a curved-edge display. Also Read - Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leaked render

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly sport a hole-punch design. Image credit: Voice/ Onleaks

A hole-punch cutout for the front camera will be present at the top center of the screen. It is likely to boast a selfie camera of up to 40 megapixels. Renders have also tipped that the rear camera module blends into the frame of the device. This module will be home to four photographic lenses. The device will also make use of a 108-megapixel primary shooter. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12 launching in India soon: Will it be another renamed Galaxy M device?

Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100?

For years, Samsung has had a strategy of varying hardware according to the market, and next year, the tradition will continue. The new Galaxy S21 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 CPU or the company’s Exynos 2100 SoC. The model with the Snapdragon 875 chip is likely to target markets such as the United States and China. Meanwhile, India and Europe could be among the markets that will receive the Exynos variant.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will run on the Android 11 operating system under the One UI 3.0 customization layer. It would be powered by a large 5,000mAh battery. Previous reports have also suggested that it could have support for 60W or 66W ultra-fast charging technology. While the Galaxy S21 series is expected to arrive with S Pen support, the new leak has no information about it.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 27, 2020 5:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 27, 2020 5:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Vivo may replace Funtouch OS with Origin OS on its phones
News
Vivo may replace Funtouch OS with Origin OS on its phones
Apple iPad 8th Gen review: A sweet second PC

Reviews

Apple iPad 8th Gen review: A sweet second PC

iPhone 12 durability tests show it is tougher than iPhone 11

Mobiles

iPhone 12 durability tests show it is tougher than iPhone 11

Xiaomi launches Redmi K30s with Snapdragon 865 SoC

Mobiles

Xiaomi launches Redmi K30s with Snapdragon 865 SoC

LG launches Tone Free FN7 wireless earbuds with active nose cancellation

News

LG launches Tone Free FN7 wireless earbuds with active nose cancellation

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra tipped to pack 108-megapixel main camera

Vivo may replace Funtouch OS with Origin OS on its phones

iPhone 12 durability tests show it is tougher than iPhone 11

Xiaomi launches Redmi K30s with Snapdragon 865 SoC

LG launches Tone Free FN7 wireless earbuds with active nose cancellation

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra tipped to pack 108-megapixel main camera

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra tipped to pack 108-megapixel main camera
Slim Phones in India in 2020

Top Products

Slim Phones in India in 2020
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K30S स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

अमेजन सेल के दौरान खरीदा Redmi 8A Dual स्मार्टफोन, मिला कपड़े धोने का साबुन

OnePlus Nord N10 5G और Nord N100 स्मार्टफोन भारत में नहीं होंगे लॉन्च: रिपोर्ट

Redmi Note 10 स्मार्टफोन चीनी सर्टिफिकेशन साइट्स पर आया नजर, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Microsoft Teams के जरिए हैकर्स Office 365 यूजर्स को बना रहे निशाना

Latest Videos

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review
Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra tipped to pack 108-megapixel main camera
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra tipped to pack 108-megapixel main camera
Vivo may replace Funtouch OS with Origin OS on its phones

News

Vivo may replace Funtouch OS with Origin OS on its phones
iPhone 12 durability tests show it is tougher than iPhone 11

Mobiles

iPhone 12 durability tests show it is tougher than iPhone 11
Xiaomi launches Redmi K30s with Snapdragon 865 SoC

Mobiles

Xiaomi launches Redmi K30s with Snapdragon 865 SoC
LG launches Tone Free FN7 wireless earbuds with active nose cancellation

News

LG launches Tone Free FN7 wireless earbuds with active nose cancellation

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers