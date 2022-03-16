Samsung says sorry to its investors for throttling Galaxy S22 series smartphones

Samsung Electronics just held its 54th annual shareholders’ meeting. At the meeting, Samsung DX CEO JH Han apologised to the shareholders for one of the most recent issue plaguing the brand of it throttling the performance of the Galaxy S22. In his apology, he stated that the company had failed to understand customers’ concerns over the app and gaming performance. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

Han further elaborated that the Game Optimization Service (GOS) has been designed to optimize the performance of smartphones, and is not a part of the company's excessive cost-reduction efforts calling them out as false allegations. He added that the company does not reduce the quality of its devices to cut down costs.

What happened?

Within a few weeks of the Galaxy S22 series global launch, the company was caught throttling the performance of over 1,000 apps and games on all three phones in the series with GOS. GOS is a pre-installed app that the company claims boosts the performance of games.

Soon after the launch, customers started complaining about the issue after knowing that GOS can’t be disabled, and that other smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performed comparatively better than the Galaxy S22.

Soon after, Samsung put out a response stating that GOS only limits the performance of games and stops Galaxy devices from overheating. Then within a few weeks, the company pushed out a new software update, which allowed users to disable GOS. As of now, the update is slowly rolling out to Samsung devices with GOS, and to date has only reached a few countries.

While Samsung has provided its customers with an option to disable GOS, customers continue to complain that the company should offer an option to completely remove GOS.

Currently, the South Korean FTC has started an investigation looking into the issue to check whether Samsung overpromised and under-delivered with the Galaxy S22’s performance.