Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 series on February 1

Samsung is expected to launch its flagship Galaxy S23 series smartphones soon. Reports suggest that the company could be hosting its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year to launch its Galaxy S23 series smartphones as soon as February 1. Also Read - Apple ditches plans to launch iPhone SE 4 in 2024: Ming Chi Kuo

Samsung’s Colombian website accidentally leaked a poster of the upcoming event way before the company made an official announcement regarding the same (via 9To5 Google). The leaked poster that has been delete since shows that Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, 2023, and it comes with a tagline that says, “Epic moments are coming at Samsung.com/co/”. Furthermore, the post shows a triple camera setup, which indicates that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 series is likely to sport a triple rear camera. Also Read - Forget iPhone 14 Pro, Qualcomm has another plan to bring satellite connectivity to your phone

While Samsung hasn’t confirmed the report yet, the poster does corroborate another report by tipster Ice Universe, which tipped a similar launch date for the upcoming Galaxy S23 series smartphones. This report was then confirmed by another tipster Steve H McFly, who gave his nod to the report using a GIF that said, ‘That’s True’. Also Read - CES 2023: Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC for an advanced automotive experience

February 1 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 21, 2022

Samsung Galaxy S23 series expected specifications

As far as details about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series smartphones are concerned, reports suggest that the Galaxy S23 will come with a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, and a hole-punch cutout. It will be backed by a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging as well as 15W wireless charging technology.

The Galaxy S23 Plus, on the other, is tipped to get a 120Hz 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 4,700mAh battery and support both 15W wireless charging and 25W wired fast charging technology.

Similarly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution. It will offer a peak brightness of 2200 nits, highest in the series, and a new 200MP primary camera. The phone’s quad camera system will also include two 10MP telephoto lens with 3x and 10x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The phone is tipped to get a 5000mAh with support for 25W fast charging technology.

All the three phones in the series are tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and get a 12MP selfie camera.