Samsung shows off its 200MP sensor with a giant cat billboard: Watch video

Last year, Samsung unveiled its 200-megapixel image sensor for smartphones, the ISOCELL HP1 and now the South Korean smartphone maker has posted a video detailing the sensor’s capabilities. The company printed a 28-meter-wide and 22-meter high photograph using the camera module. Samsung says that it went all out with a 200-megapixel sensor, but that it’s still under development. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M13 launched with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and 50MP cameras

“Our desire to truly test the limits of the high-performance 200MP image sensor and its image quality is what brought this challenge about,” said Changwan Kim, project manager from the Global Marcom Team of Device Solutions Division at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

The ISOCELL HP1 has a size of 1/1.22″, including 200-megapixels, a single-pixel sensor area of ​​0.64μm, and supports full-pixel output, 2*2 four-pixel integration, and 4*4 sixteen-pixel integration.

“Choosing a cat as our subject was a difficult decision. It gave us a lot of obstacles to overcome, such as capturing such an active subject with a test board,” said Minhyuk Lee. “However, the team concluded that the subject should be something that would show off a high level of detail and that was a popular photography subject at the same time.”

Samsung also printed a 616 square meter image on twelve different 2.3-meter-long pieces of fabric and stitched it together.

Motorola has officially confirmed the launch of its next premium smartphone. The device in question is unnamed as of now, but the rumors suggest it to be the long-rumored Motorola Frontier. The company has shared a teaser and revealed its launch date.

The upcoming Motorola Frontier is confirmed to launch next month in July. One of its highlights will be the 200MP camera. It will be the first time for Motorola that it is having a phone with this gigiantic sensor.

The main lens, which will be the 200MP sensor is placed on the top and it is followed by two other lenses below it. One of them will probably be an ultra-wide unit. The 200MP lens will be able to produce 12.4MP or 50MP phones using the pixel binning and remosaicing algorithm. We also see the LED flash and the Motorola branding on the rear.