Samsung shuts Tizen App Store: Time to shift to Android/iOS?

Samsung has shut down its Tizen Store platform from its Tizen powered smartphones according to a report by TizenHelp. The app store has been non-functional since December 31, since then users have been unable to download or update their apps. To recall, last June, Samsung had terminated the service for new users to use the Tizen Store. However, it was available for all existing users to install and update apps. Also Read - CES 2022: How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight in Las Vegas

The Tizen Store was available on Samsung Z1, Samsung Z2, Samsung Z3 and Samsung Z4 smartphones across various countries. The Samsung Z4 was the last smartphone to run Tizen, and was released back in 2017, after which the company did not launch any Tizen powered smartphone, due to which most developers also abandoned the platform. Also Read - Phones launched last week: Xiaomi 11i, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Realme GT 2 Pro, more

Currently, if you visit the Tizen Store app or website, it will show you an error code according to the report. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE India launch this week: Check out the launch date

Samsung recently also announced a partnership with Google to develop a unified Wear OS 3 platform, thus deciding to move away from its Tizen operating system. The company has already launched its Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch that runs Wear OS 3.

Currently, only Samsung Smart TVs continue to use the Tizen operating system. However, reports suggest that the company is looking to make a shift to Google’s Android TV platform, this will only leave IoT devices to continue keeping the operating system alive.

Back in 2018, the popular ACL app for Tizen had been shut down. The ACL app for a popular and useful app because it allowed users to download some popular Android apps on Tizen. After ACL shut down, many popular apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Modern Combat, Asphalt 8, Line and more followed suit. The shutdown of the app store seems like the final blow that Samsung had to deliver to mobile Tizen users, which will now have to shift to other platforms or continue to use their smartphones without new apps.