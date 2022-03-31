Samsung will be launching the Galaxy M33 5G smartphone in India on April 2. Ahead of its launch, reports are touting another Galaxy M-series smartphone that is expected to debut in India soon. According to a report by 91Mobiles, Samsung has started the production of the Galaxy M13 5G smartphone in India and it is expected to launch in the country shortly after launch of the Galaxy M33 5G smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Bigger battery, smooth performance; but is it worth buying?

The report says that the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G smartphone variant that has entered production in India carries model number SM-M135 and it is expected to feature a massive battery – a feature that has been the unique selling point of the Galaxy M-series smartphones for a long time. Also Read - Samsung launches new 2022 Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check features

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G expected specs

As far as the specifications are concerned, there is nothing much known about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M-series smartphone yet. However, the report suggests that the phone could come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a screen-refresh rate of 90Hz. The upcoming Galaxy M13 5G phone is expected to come with at least a 5,000mAh battery. While processor details of the phone aren’t known at the moment, word is that the phone could come with 6GB of RAM and a 128GB of storage space. On the software front, the phone is tipped to come with Android 11-based OneUI skin out of the box. Also Read - Samsung drops ‘Z’ branding from Galaxy Fold3, Galaxy Flip3: Here’s why

Additionally, the Galaxy M13 5G is expected to come with a quad-camera setup but no details are available at the moment. The phone is also expected to come sans a charger inside the box – a feature that we have seen in a number of smartphones of lately.