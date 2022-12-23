Samsung rolls out Android 13 update Galaxy M, Galaxy F series smartphones

Samsung today announced that it has started rolling out Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to its Galaxy M and Galaxy F-series smartphones in India starting today. The company today announced that it has already rolled out One UI 5.0 update to a series of Galaxy M series smartphones. The list includes the Galaxy M53, the Galaxy M52 5G, the Galaxy M33, the Galaxy M32 5G, the Galaxy M32 and the Galaxy M13 5G. Furthermore, the company said that it will be rolled out the Android 13 update to other Galaxy M and Galaxy F series smartphones soon. Also Read - Samsung may not launch Galaxy A74/A7x next year, but Galaxy A54 is surely coming

Notably, the announcement comes shortly after the company rolled out Android 13 update to its Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A73 smartphones.

If you have a Galaxy M series or a Galaxy F series smartphone, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can install Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update on your smartphone.

How to install Android 13-based One UI 5.0 on your Samsung smartphone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Samsung smartphone.

Step 2: Now, scroll down to the Software Update option and tap it.

Step 3: Now your phone will scan if there is a new software update available for you. If you have, tap the Download and Install button on the screen.

Once you do so, the download will start. Now, follow the on-screen instructions to complete. Once the installation is complete, you may be asked to restart your smartphone to finish the process. Do that and you’re good to go.

One UI 5.0 top features

Samsung’s One UI 5.0 comes with a host of interesting features. So, here is a list of the top One UI 5.0 features that you need to know about:

— It has a lock screen customisation feature that enables users to customise their wallpaper, clock style and notification among others by tapping and holding the lock screen. Users can also trim a video clip to create a lively wallpaper.

— Users can also set a different call background for each contact so that they can easily identify who is calling.

— It has a feature called split screen view that lets users launch multi-windows with a simple swipe gesture or from the recent apps list and apps edge.

— One UI 5.0 also brings the ability to add a watermark containing the date, time custom information in the corner of each photo.

— It also enables users to create new stickers from photos in their Gallery.