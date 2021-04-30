Samsung according to Canalys via Reuters has once again managed to become the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer in Q1 2021 in terms of global shipments, finally taking over Apple. Xiaomi also managed to get hold of one of the top three spots with its best quarterly performance ever with shipments surging over 62 percent with 49 million phones shipped and a market share increase to 14 percent. Also Read - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini in Purple now available to buy in India, AirTag tags along

According to the report, the global shipments surged 27 percent to 347 million units in Q1 2021. During this, Samsung managed to ship 76.5 million smartphones, thus grabbing a market share of 22 percent. It also revealed that the company saw a 66 percent surge in quarterly profit in its mobiles business, accredited to strong sales of the Galaxy S21 series.

Apple fell from its lead position to second, shipping 52.4 million smartphones in the first quarter, grabbing only a 15 percent market share. Even though the decline, Apple still managed to grab a record market share in the United States, China, India and Japan according to Reuters citing Counterpoint analyst Varun Mishra. The report also added that the iPhone 12 Pro Max was the top seller in the United States in the first quarter.

According to Canalys shipments for Oppo and Vivo brands also surged, however, the former market leader Huawei remains i major problems due to the US sanctions, taking the seventh place after selling its Honor brand last year.

This massive surge in shipments can be attributed to the ongoing pandemic during which people staying at home were ordering a lot of gadgets. Due to the immediate surge, we are now facing a semiconductor shortage. Apple has already stated that the ongoing chip shortage could cost the company $3 billion to $4 billion in revenue in the April-June quarter, affecting primarily iPads and Macbooks.