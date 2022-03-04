comscore Samsung throttling over 10,000 Android apps for unknown reasons: Report
Samsung throttling over 10,000 Android apps for unknown reasons: Report

Samsung is reportedly throttling and limiting the performance of over 10,000 Android apps on its smartphone. These include multiple Google, third-party and even its own apps. These include Samsung Pay, Bixby, Secure Folder, and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F23 5G with a triple rear camera setup to launch in India on March 8

According to the South Korean tech forum Meeco, Samsung is utilising its Game Optimization Service (GOS) to throttle popular Android apps. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: The Note is back

The main purpose of GOS is to optimise games on Galaxy devices, users are now reporting that the service is limiting the performance of more than 10,000 non-gaming Android apps including popular apps like Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and more. Also Read - How to send emoji pairs on WhatsApp using Samsung smartphone

While the list shared by Meeco users consist of over 10,000 apps, it does not list any benchmarking apps like Geekbench or 3DMark. This means that if a user were to run benchmarks, the device would show the maximum score, which is not applicable in reality.

A Korean YouTuber put this to the test, where he changed the entire package name of 3DMark to Genshin Impact, later on performing the test using both the real version of the 3DMark app and the modified version of the app separately. The unmodified version of the app put out a score of 2618, whereas, the modified version only managed to score 1141 points.

While this test showcased that the company is limiting the performance of the blacklisted apps by almost half, GOS does not come installed on every Galaxy smartphone.

Samsung has not released an official statement regarding why it is throttling the performance of so many Android apps. To recall, last year we got to see OnePlus do the same with its OnePlus 9 series to increase the battery life of its smartphones.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2022 7:01 PM IST

News

