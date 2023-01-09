Samsung tipped to launch new dedicated chip in February

Tech giant Samsung’s mobile division (MX) will reportedly reveal its first in-house mobile chipset next month, during the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. This new chip could be Samsung’s holy grail as rumours suggest the company might be done with the Exynos chips for good. A new leak has suggested that Samsung could reveal details about the company’s upcoming high-end processor in February. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

According to tipster Ice Universe, Samsung MX CEO TM Roh is likely to give a teaser about the high-end processor at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, reports SamMobile. The new processor is expected to be developed for the Galaxy S25 series that will be launched in early 2025. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is expected to take place on February 1, which is less than a month from now.

The new chip is also likely to be made using Samsung Foundry's second or third-generation 3nm gate-all-around (GAA) fabrication process. Moreover, the tech giant has reportedly created a team of over a thousand engineers, which includes a veteran semiconductor specialist from Apple.

“If its first chip becomes a success, we could see Exynos chips disappear from Galaxy smartphones and tablets forever,” the report said. Last week, the tech giant’s Colombia website revealed that the Galaxy S23 series will be launched on February 1 this year. Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, this will be the first in-person Unpacked event.

As far as the team working on Exynos chipsets is concerned, rumours suggest the System LSI division — which employs the team — could restrict it to making semiconductor chips for automobiles and assisting other brands in co-developing mobile chips. But this would also not mean a sudden disappearance of Exynos chips as they could still be used in mid-range Galaxy smartphones.

— Written with inputs from IANS