comscore Samsung tipped to launch new dedicated chip in February
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Tipped To Launch New Dedicated Chip In February
News

Samsung tipped to launch new dedicated chip in February

Mobiles

Samsung is rumoured to announce the details of its upcoming high-end chip at the Galaxy Unpacked event slated to be held on February 1, 2023.

exynos

Tech giant Samsung’s mobile division (MX) will reportedly reveal its first in-house mobile chipset next month, during the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. This new chip could be Samsung’s holy grail as rumours suggest the company might be done with the Exynos chips for good. A new leak has suggested that Samsung could reveal details about the company’s upcoming high-end processor in February. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

According to tipster Ice Universe, Samsung MX CEO TM Roh is likely to give a teaser about the high-end processor at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, reports SamMobile. The new processor is expected to be developed for the Galaxy S25 series that will be launched in early 2025. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is expected to take place on February 1, which is less than a month from now. Also Read - Samsung's 'Repair Mode' will keep the user data hidden during repair: How it works

The new chip is also likely to be made using Samsung Foundry’s second or third-generation 3nm gate-all-around (GAA) fabrication process. Moreover, the tech giant has reportedly created a team of over a thousand engineers, which includes a veteran semiconductor specialist from Apple. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India: Check price, features, other details

“If its first chip becomes a success, we could see Exynos chips disappear from Galaxy smartphones and tablets forever,” the report said. Last week, the tech giant’s Colombia website revealed that the Galaxy S23 series will be launched on February 1 this year. Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, this will be the first in-person Unpacked event.

As far as the team working on Exynos chipsets is concerned, rumours suggest the System LSI division — which employs the team — could restrict it to making semiconductor chips for automobiles and assisting other brands in co-developing mobile chips. But this would also not mean a sudden disappearance of Exynos chips as they could still be used in mid-range Galaxy smartphones.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 9, 2023 12:44 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specs leak for India
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specs leak for India
All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more

News

All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more

Tecno Phantom X2 sale commences today at 12 PM

Mobiles

Tecno Phantom X2 sale commences today at 12 PM

Apple's Mixed Reality headset, Reality Pro, may finally launch this year

Wearables

Apple's Mixed Reality headset, Reality Pro, may finally launch this year

Elon Musk unveils new Twitter user interface, long form tweets will come in early February

News

Elon Musk unveils new Twitter user interface, long form tweets will come in early February

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung tipped to launch new dedicated chip in February

All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more

Elon Musk unveils new Twitter user interface, long form tweets will come in early February

WhatsApp's new feature will let you switch phones without backup

5 Things to know about Google Stadia before it goes away

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?