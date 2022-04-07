Samsung says it is building processor tailored to Galaxy smartphones

Samsung has been shipping its Exynos chipset in its Galaxy smartphones for years now despite many customers wanting the better Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. However, this year the company broke away from this trend by offering Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S22 series smartphones in most of its international markets. But now, word is that the company is planning to recommit to building its own processors. Also Read - Samsung announces offers for Galaxy S22 Series: All you need to know

According to a report by a Korean publication Inews24, Samsung Electronics President TM Roh in a townhall meeting with the company's employees last month said that the company was working on developing its own processor that is tailored to its Galaxy smartphones. In the meeting Roh said that the company would "make an AP [application processor] unique to Galaxy". He was answering a question by an employee regarding the Game Optimisation Controversy. However, he didn't elaborate on his plans at the meeting.

To recall, some of Samsung's smartphones and tablets, including the recently released Galaxy S22 series smartphones come with the company's Game Optimizations Service (GOS). This service finetunes system performance during gaming in order to extend battery life. However, more recently it was found to throttle performance on up to 10,000 apps. In addition to that, this software seemed to whitelist benchmarking platforms such as Geekbench from throttling, which resulted in past four generations of Galaxy S series smartphones and the Galaxy Tab S8 being banned on the platform.

If this is indeed true then Samsung is trying to do what Apple does with its A-series Bionic chip and what Google did last year with its Tensor system-on-chip (SoC). It is worth mentioning that Samsung does have its Exynos chipset, but that is available to other Android smartphone makers as well. The only difference is that they’re not used as commonly as Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets. They are also produced by a separate company called Samsung Electronics LSI. On the other hand, Samsung’s smartphones are made by Samsung Mobile. Bringing the chipset manufacturing unit in-house could help the company optimise its processors in a way that they sync with its flagship devices better and hence offer a superior performance.