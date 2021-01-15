More Samsung smartphones in the future might not include charger plugs and earphones, the company has confirmed. Patrick Chomet, EVP and Head of the Customer Experience Office at Samsung said in a Q&A that the move will help address sustainable consumption issues. Also Read - S Pen support coming to more Samsung devices

“We believe that the gradual removal of charger plugs and earphones from our in-box device packaging can help address sustainable consumption issues and remove any pressure that consumers may feel towards continually receiving unnecessary charger accessories with new phones,” Chomet said. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price in India revealed: Check offers

Samsung has skipped charger and earphones in the box for its latest Galaxy S21 smartphone series that it announced at the Unpacked 2021 event on January 14. So those buying Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ or the Galaxy S21 Ultra will need to buy a charger and earphones separately. Also Read - The morning after Samsung Galaxy S21 launch: Is it worth buying over iPhone 12 series?

The trend to exclude the accessories started with Apple when the company revealed that iPhone 12 series phones will not ship with power adapter or a pair of Lightning headphones in the box as part of its efforts to cut down on its carbon emissions. The Cupertino technology giant does include a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box as standard. Consumers will need to pay an extra Rs 1,900 for the 20W fast charger.

Xiaomi is another company to exclude charger from the box of its latest flagship. Though Mi 11 misses out on the charger, interestingly the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has said that consumers who require the charger can get it free from the company.

As in the case of Samsung, the Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones ship with a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable. Samsung is giving away a combo of Galaxy Buds+ and Travel Adapter for free to those who pre-book the Galaxy S1, Galaxy S21+, or Galaxy S21 Ultra. Separately, Samsung’s wireless charging pads, as well as travel adapters, can be bought as well.

Apart from the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra, the company also launched the Galaxy Buds Pro and SmartTag at the event. The Galaxy S21 start at a price of Rs 69,999 for the base 8GB RAM+128GB storage model, while the Galaxy S21+ is priced at Rs 81,999 for the same storage model. The high-end Galaxy S21 Ultra will cost Rs 10,5999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The Galaxy Buds Pro price in India is Rs 15,990.