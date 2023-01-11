comscore Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 series on February 1
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung To Host Galaxy Unpacked Event On February 1 Heres What We Expect
News

Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1: Here's what we expect

Mobiles

Samsung has announced that it will host its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year on February 1 wherein it will be launching its next-gen Galaxy S-series device.

Highlights

  • Samsung has announced the date for its first Galaxy Unboxed event of the year.
  • Samsung has said that it will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on February 1.
  • At the event, Samsung will be launching the Galaxy S23 series smartphone.
Galaxy Unpacked Invite

Looks like the reports were true after all. Samsung has announced the date for its first Galaxy Unpacked event of year wherein the company will be launching its next-gen Galaxy S-series smartphone. The company today said that it will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on February 1, 2023. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specifications surface ahead of India launch this month

“A new era of Galaxy innovation is coming. Our innovations are designed to enable incredible possibilities for people today and beyond,” the company wrote in its release. Also Read - Samsung set to launch Galaxy S23 series on February 1: Report

While Samsung didn’t specifically mention that it will be launching the Galaxy S23 series smartphones, which as per reports is tipped to include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones, it did say that it will be introducing Galaxy S-series devices at the event. “The new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience. We’re raising the bar and setting new standards for what’s epic,” the company added. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F04 with 13MP dual rear camera setup launched in India at Rs 9,499

What’s interesting about this year’s event is this is the company is hosting an in-person event in San Francisco this year after nearly three years of hosting the event online. However, interested people will be able to watch the event live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel at 10AM PST or 11:30PM IST.

What to expect from the Galaxy S23 series

Coming to the details, the Galaxy S23 series is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and get a 12MP selfie camera along with a massive 200MP camera for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

As per reports, the Galaxy S23 is tipped to get a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging technology. Similarly, the Galaxy S23 Plus is likely to get a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, a 4,700mAh battery and support for 25W wired fast charging technology.

Lastly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2200 nits. The phone is likely to get a 200MP primary sensor + 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zooms + 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom + 12MP ultrawide camera. It is tipped to get a 5000mAh with support for 25W fast charging technology.

  • Published Date: January 11, 2023 6:00 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Auto Expo 2023: New Kia Carnival unveiled in India, check details here
News
Auto Expo 2023: New Kia Carnival unveiled in India, check details here
Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai IONIQ 5 launched in India, priced at Rs 44.95 lakh

News

Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai IONIQ 5 launched in India, priced at Rs 44.95 lakh

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric SUV 'eVX' with 550km range

News

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric SUV 'eVX' with 550km range

Crypto company Coinbase announces to fire 950 employees

News

Crypto company Coinbase announces to fire 950 employees

OnePlus Nord 3 India launch timeline tipped online

News

OnePlus Nord 3 India launch timeline tipped online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 series on February 1

Auto Expo 2023: New Kia Carnival unveiled in India, check details here

Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai IONIQ 5 launched in India, priced at Rs 44.95 lakh

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric SUV 'eVX' with 550km range

Crypto company Coinbase announces to fire 950 employees

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?