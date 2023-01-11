Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 series on February 1

Looks like the reports were true after all. Samsung has announced the date for its first Galaxy Unpacked event of year wherein the company will be launching its next-gen Galaxy S-series smartphone. The company today said that it will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on February 1, 2023. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specifications surface ahead of India launch this month

"A new era of Galaxy innovation is coming. Our innovations are designed to enable incredible possibilities for people today and beyond," the company wrote in its release.

While Samsung didn't specifically mention that it will be launching the Galaxy S23 series smartphones, which as per reports is tipped to include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones, it did say that it will be introducing Galaxy S-series devices at the event. "The new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience. We're raising the bar and setting new standards for what's epic," the company added.

What’s interesting about this year’s event is this is the company is hosting an in-person event in San Francisco this year after nearly three years of hosting the event online. However, interested people will be able to watch the event live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel at 10AM PST or 11:30PM IST.

Bring your epic moments into the spotlight. Join us at #SamsungUnpacked, on February 1, 2023. Learn more: https://t.co/D6nxwskXj1 pic.twitter.com/jllmsDvWmD — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 10, 2023

What to expect from the Galaxy S23 series

Coming to the details, the Galaxy S23 series is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and get a 12MP selfie camera along with a massive 200MP camera for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

As per reports, the Galaxy S23 is tipped to get a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging technology. Similarly, the Galaxy S23 Plus is likely to get a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, a 4,700mAh battery and support for 25W wired fast charging technology.

Lastly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2200 nits. The phone is likely to get a 200MP primary sensor + 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zooms + 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom + 12MP ultrawide camera. It is tipped to get a 5000mAh with support for 25W fast charging technology.