Samsung to launch five Galaxy smartphones soon
News

Samsung to launch five new smartphones soon: Galaxy M02, Galaxy A52, Galaxy F12, and more

Mobiles

Samsung is gearing up to launch five new Galaxy smartphones soon, including Galaxy M02, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72, Galaxy F12, and more.

Samsung Galaxy M02

Samsung Galaxy M02 will launch in India on February 2. Amazon put out a teaser for the smartphone, which suggested that the Galaxy M02 will be priced under Rs 7,000.

Samsung is gearing up to launch five new smartphones soon in the low-to-mid-range price segment, according to a report by SamMobile. The list includes Galaxy F12, Galaxy F62, Galaxy M02, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72. The report pointed out that support pages for smartphones have gone live in different countries. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review: The ‘Ultra’ charm works!

Samsung Galaxy F62 and Galaxy F12 smartphones have been spotted on the company’s India website, and will likely launch in partnership with Flipkart. To recall, MySmartPrice reported earlier this week that Samsung Galaxy F62 has been listed on the support page with model number SM-E62F/DS. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M02 is confirmed to launch in India on February 2. The smartphone was previously also spotted on the Samsung India website with model number SM-M022G/DS. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date, Google Play Store allows gambling apps

SamMobile reported that the support page for Galaxy A52 5G has now gone live in Austria, while the Galaxy M02 and the Galaxy A72 have been listed on the company’s Thailand and the Caribbean website, respectively. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G in pictures: How does the non-Ultra 2021 S flagship feel?

“As for availability, the Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F62 will most likely remain exclusive to India but Galaxy A / Galaxy M-labeled variants with similar specs could land in additional markets,” as per the report. The Galaxy A and Galaxy M smartphone models are expected to launch in more markets worldwide as well.

Meanwhile, European prices of the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 were recently leaked online. Galaxy Club reported that the prices were spotted on a German price comparison site Idealo. In addition, official renders of the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 were leaked by tipster Evan Blass (via Voice). We take a look at everything we know about Samsung’s upcoming smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy M02 India launch on February 2: Expected price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy M02 will be announced in India on February 2. Ahead of the official launch, the Galaxy M02 has been listed on the Amazon website, which reveals some key specifications as well as the expected price.

Samsung Galaxy M02 is listed on Amazon with a price of Rs 6,XXX, which means it will cost under Rs 7,000. Of course, the Galaxy M02, which is a toned-down version of Galaxy M02s is aimed at the entry-level segment. The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch Infinity V panel with 720p+ screen resolution. It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72: Expected price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 renders were leaked by Voice. (Image: Voice)

Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to unveil in March 2021. The Galaxy A52 4G will reportedly be priced at Euro 369 or around Rs 32,700 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The price for the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model could be Euro 429, which is approximately Rs 38,000 on conversion. Meanwhile, the 5G variant is rumored to start at a price of Euro 459 (approximately Rs 40,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

In terms of design, the Galaxy A52 5G is said to sport a rectangular camera housing on the back consisting of a quad camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G variant is expected to be priced at Euro 449 (approximately Rs 39,800) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Euro 509 (approx around Rs 45,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, respectively. A past report by tipster David Kowalski (@xleaks7) suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G will be priced at $600 (approximately Rs 43,900) for the base variant.

Both Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will feature an Infinity-O display with a centered hole-punch along with a slight chin at the bottom. The power button and volume rocker keys will be placed on the right edge.

Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F62: Expected price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy F12

Samsung Galaxy F12. (Image: 91Mobiles)

Samsung Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F62 smartphones are said to be under development at Samsung’s facilities in India, according to 91mobiles. The Galaxy F12 could launch as Galaxy M12 in India as it was spotted with model number SM-M127F / SM-F127G. The SM-M127F reportedly belongs to the Galaxy M12.

Among key expected features of Galaxy F12 are a textured back design, a square-shaped quad-rear camera module with LED flash, and support for a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The fingerprint sensor is likely to be integrated into the power button placed on the left side. The display could be an Infinity-O one with a 6.7-inch diagonal screen and the smartphone could be backed by a 7,000 mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy F62 was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website, revealing it will pack the company’s own Exynos 9825 chipset, 6GB RAM, and Android 11 operating system. More reports claim the smartphone will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

  Published Date: January 31, 2021 11:55 AM IST
  Updated Date: January 31, 2021 12:01 PM IST

