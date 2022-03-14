comscore Samsung’s new Galaxy A-series smartphones are coming on March 17
Samsung to launch new Galaxy A-series smartphones on March 17

At the event, the company is likely to launch Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 smartphones.

Image: Samsung

Samsung back in February hosted its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year wherein it launched its Galaxy S22 series smartphones. Now, the company is gearing to host another launch event wherein it will be launching its next-gen Galaxy A-series smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M53 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC surfaces online

In its invite, Samsung says that its upcoming launch event will be called ‘Galaxy A Event’ and that it will launch the new Galaxy A series devices that are ‘designed to provide the fully-loaded experience that people want from a smartphone.’ Samsung will host the event at 10AM EDT or 7:30PM IST on September 17. Interested people will be able to get live updates from the event via Samsung’s official YouTube channel and the company’s official newsroom. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series are now on sale in India: Check sale offers, pricing and more

While Samsung hasn’t divulged what all smartphones we should expect from the upcoming Samsung event, reports have tipped that the company will launch the Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A73 at its upcoming event. These smartphones will succeed the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 smartphones that were launched last. Also Read - Seven Apple iPhones among 10 best-selling smartphone models in the world

As far as the details are concerned, reports in the past couple of days have also tipped the features that the upcoming Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 smartphones are expected to come with. A tipster who goes by the name Shadow Leaks has suggested that the upcoming Galaxy A53 smartphone is likely to come with a 6.52-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1200 chipset and that it will run Android 12OS. On the camera front, the Galaxy A53 is tipped to come with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 6MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP camera setup.

Similarly, the Galaxy A73 smartphone is tipped to come with a bigger 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Unlike the Galaxy A53 smartphone, this one is likely to be backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and run the Android 12 OS. On the camera front, the Galaxy A73 is likely to get a 108MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setup.

Both the phones are tipped to get support for 5G connectivity and be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 25W charger. There is no word on storage space and front camera yet.

  • Published Date: March 14, 2022 3:13 PM IST

