Samsung will be unveiling its 2022 flagship chipset Exynos 2200 on January 11. The South Korean tech giant has started teasing the launch of the new chipset which will be launched after CES 2022. The new generation of Samsung chipset will power flagship devices in the Galaxy S22 series including the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Also Read - Foldables vs smartphones: Can foldable display phones become mainstream?

The new Exynos 2200 chipset will be a direct competitor of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Samsung will be interchanging the Exynos 2200 chipset with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in select markets. Also Read - Top foldable phones likely to launch in 2022

What is new with the Exynos 2200

Samsung’s new flagship SoC is expected to come with powerful graphics performance. The company has confirmed that the new chip’s GPU will be powered by AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture. Just for reference, the same architecture is also used in the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X as well as AMD’s RX 6000 series. Also Read - Samsung steps into the Metaverse with new virtual space at CES 2022

Just being built on the same architecture won’t help the chipset run games with the same graphics as next-generation consoles but game developers will have greater bandwidth to take smartphone gaming to the next step. In the teaser, Samsung has also emphasized the gaming performance of the chip. It states, “#PlaytimeIsOver. The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022.”

#PlaytimeIsOver. The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/5V547CpDkP — Samsung Semiconductor (@SamsungDSGlobal) December 30, 2021

It will be interesting to see if developers will be able to introduce technologies such as ray-tracing in the games being launched in 2022. However, games also need to be optimized with other chipsets that power Android smartphones such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the MediaTek Dimensity 9000.

While the new chipset will do duty in the Galaxy S22 series, we can be certain that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will not be powered by the same chipset. Samsung will opt for the older generation. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 has been rumoured to be featured in the S21 FE. The Galaxy S22 series is expected to be revealed in the month of February.