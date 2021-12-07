Samsung unveils an “human-eye-like” ISOCELL GWB image sensor in partnership with China’s Tecno

Samsung is currently developing its first ISOCELL camera sensor with an RGBW colour model. The company confirmed that it is currently working on this sensor over a webinar hosted by Tecno Mobile. Also Read - Samsung announces merger of mobile and consumer electronics business: Here's what changes

During the webinar, Samsung announced that it is working on an ISOCELL camera sensor with an RGBW colour model, which will be named the ISOCELL GWB. Apart from the name, the company also confirmed that the sensor will come with a 64-megapixel resolution. This quashes the rumours of the sensor having a 50-megapixel resolution.

Samsung Electronics China, Vice President and Head of R&D during the webinar stated that the ISOCELL GWB will be "the most human eye-like image sensor." He further elaborated that this has been made possible through the RGBW colour filter pattern in which a new white pixel improves the sensor's light sensitivity for better low light photos while also boosting the colour accuracy.

The new ISOCELL GWB sensor has been developed by Samsung in partnership with Tecno Mobile, which hints at the fact that the sensor could end up on a Tecno smartphone as early as next year. However, it will not remain exclusive to Tecno, and will be sold to other smartphone manufacturers too. It is also expected to make an appearance in future Samsung smartphones too.

While Samsung has announced its upcoming RGBW sensor, it is not the only one that the company is currently working on. According to previous leaks and rumours, the company is said to be also working on a 50-megapixel RGBW sensor, which is slated to launch next year.

It is being said that the Galaxy S22 series will not come with the new ISOCELL GWB sensor. Instead, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor while the vanilla S22 and the S22+ will reportedly feature 50-megapixel primary sensors.