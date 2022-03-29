Samsung earlier this month unveiled its next-generation Galaxy A-series smartphones at a global launch event. Now, roughly two weeks later, the company is bringing these devices to India. The company today launched the Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G smartphones in India. These smartphones succeed the Galaxy A12, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 smartphones in India. Also Read - Samsung accidentally praises Oppo Find N on Twitter

Samsung Galaxy A13, A23, A33 5G, A53 5G, A73 5G price and availability

Coming to price and availability, Samsung hasn't revealed the price of its Galaxy A73 5G smartphone yet. However, it says that the phone will be available for pre-book in India in the coming days on Samsung.com, leading retail stores, and select online portals. It will be available in Mint, Grey, and White colour variants.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is priced at Rs 34,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 35,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A23 is priced at Rs 19,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Lastly, the Galaxy A13 costs Rs 14,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, Rs 15,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant and Rs 17,499 for the 6GB+64GB variant.

The company said that Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 will be available in four colour variants in India, which includes Peach, Blue, Black and White. However, it didn’t share the exact date of availability in India.

There is no word on the pricing and availability of the Galaxy A33 5G yet.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes with 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with a peak brightness up to 800 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It also comes with IP67 certification for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy A73 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G system-on-chip that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 16GB of expandable RAM. In terms of storage, the phone offers up to 256GB of in-built storage that can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB space.

In terms of the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G sports a quad rear-camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabalisation (OIS), a 12MP camera, a 5MP camera and a 5MP camera. On the front, it has a 32MP camera for selfies.

The Galaxy A73 5G comes with 5G support and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for a 25W charger. It runs Android 12 out-of-the-box. Samsung says that the Galaxy A73 5G will offer software updates for up to four years and security updates for five years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications

Coming to the Galaxy A53 5G smartphone, it comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, IP67 dust and water resistant coating and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the Exynos 1280 processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for a 25W charger.

On the camera front, the Galaxy A53 5G comes with a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP sensor, 5MP sensor and a 5MP sensor. On the front it has a 13MP selfie camera. Samsung has promised up to four years of software updates and up to five years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications

Coming to the Galaxy A33 5G smartphone, it comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC that is coupled with a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 25W charger. On the camera front, the phone sports a 48MP+ 8MP +5MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 13MP selfie camera.

Samsung has promised up to three years of software updates and up to four years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A23 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A23, on the other hand, comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 25W charger. On the camera front, the phone sports a 50MP+ 5MP +2MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 8MP selfie camera.

Samsung has promised up to two years of software updates and up to four years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A13 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 60Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 850 processor that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 15W charger. On the camera front, the phone sports a 50MP+ 5MP +2MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 8MP selfie camera.

Samsung has promised up to two years of software updates and up to four years of security updates.