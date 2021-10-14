Samsung W22 5G launched in China, comes with a textured gold spine

Samsung from time to time keeps launching W series smartphones, however, the series has never made it outside of China after the move away from clamshell phones with num pads. The company has now launched the Samsung W22 5G, which is a custom version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G gets a new Awesome Mint colour option: Price in India, offers, and more

The new Samsung W22 5G has been launched in partnership with China Telecom. The device is a high-end version of the Z Fold 3 priced at Yuan 16,999 (approximately Rs 1,98,684) for the 16GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch globally next week: Top specs, expected price and more

Samsung W22 5G: Design

The new Samsung W22 5G looks identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It comes with a Phantom Black paint job along with a textured gold spine. The device also features a “Heart to the World” logo on the back in the same gold colour as the spine. The company in its promotional material claims that the W22 5G comes with excellent craftsmanship and an elegant design. Also Read - Top 5 phones under Rs 20,000 with Super AMOLED display: Redmi Note 10S, Galaxy M32 5G and more

“Heart to the world demonstrates the spiritual realm and tolerance of helping the world. The dynamic light and shadow of the close-up are used to create a majestic and high-level texture, and the changing “Heart of the World” logo has three-dimensional and brilliant visual effects under different angles, highlighting the profound accumulation of the brand,” according to the company.

Samsung W22 5G: Specifications

Samsung W22 5G sports the same specifications as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. It even includes S-Pen support just like its global counterpart. Just like other smartphones sold in the Chinese market, it also does not include Google Mobile Services, and it comes preloaded with region-specific apps. Also, the device includes cellular bands which are incompatible with western markets.

Samsung W22 5G sports a 7.6-inch primary QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s One UI skin on top. The device is backed by a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery with support for 25W fast charging.

It comes with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens with dual OIS support. The device comes with a 10-megapixel camera on its cover display and a 4-megapixel under-display camera on top of its folding screen.