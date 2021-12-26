Samsung to roll out One UI 4.0 after Google fixes it first

Samsung started rolling out Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Z series foldable display smartphones, and A-series smartphones and tablets last month. However, shortly after the rolling out the update, users started complaining about facing bugs on the smartphones, after which Samsung paused the One UI 4.0 update. Also Read - Why 2021 was the year of foldable display smartphones?

"After the Android 12 (One UI 4) update, some devices experienced errors on very few devices due to compatibility issues with the Google Play system, which led to a brief pending update," a moderator had written in a post on the company's Community forums.

Now, a Samsung moderator in a post on the company's community forum said that the company is working with Google to fix the bugs. The moderator also said that Samsung will roll out the security patch to the affected devices after Google rolls out a patch.

“After the One UI 4 update, some devices experienced compatibility issues with Google Play Systems, which led to a brief hold on updating One UI 4. We are currently taking steps with Google to analyze the contents,” Samsung moderator wrote in a separate post.

“We will redistribute the One UI 4 update after ensuring stability for the terminal and fully resolving consumer inconveniences and errors. We are currently preparing a software fix, including Google Patch, which improves compatibility issues,” the moderator added.

One UI 4.0 update

Coming to the features, Samsung’s One UI 4.0 update brings a host of new features to the Samsung smartphones. Samsung says that the One UI 4 enables users to create a customised home screen using a combination of colour palette and widgets. It also brings enhanced privacy settings that inform users when an app is attempting to access users’ camera or microphone. It also brings a new privacy dashboard that brings all settings and controls under one roof, which in turn makes it simple for users to control all the privacy settings.