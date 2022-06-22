Samsung will supply over 80 million OLED panels for iPhone 14 series

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series globally in September this year. And as expected, rumors about the smartphone series have been all over the place. A recent piece of news revealed that Apple is evaluating display panels from China’s BOE, and now, another report from Korea IT cites that Samsung will be supplying about 80 million OLED panels for the iPhone 14. Also Read - Samsung launches Q and S series of wireless soundbars with Dolby Atmos support in India

Apple to source OLEDs from Samsung for the iPhone 14 series

Samsung display is said to be the largest OLED supplier for Apple this year. The OLED panels by Samsung will go into mass production and delivery in the third quarter of this year. These panels will be used in both iPhone 14 Pro and regular models.

This year, Apple is expected to launch a total of four models in the iPhone 14 series. Two will be regular iPhones, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max (or Plus, while the other two will be Pro models, namely, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both the regular and Pro models will have a display size of 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. As per the report, around 38.17 million OLED panels will be allocated just for the regular iPhone 14 models.

Samsung will manufacture TFT-based low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) as well as TFT-based low-temperature polysilicon (LTPS) panels for the iPhone 14 series. However, which panel is intended to use for which model is unknown at the moment.

Recent news revealed that BOE could after all make panels for iPhone 14 series, however, due to design change problems it was excluded from the OLED supplier list. But Apple is still evaluating the panels from BOE and those OLED panels could be used in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models.

Apart from Samsung and BOE, Apple is also expected to take OLEDs from LG for iPhone 13 and some iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

If all goes right, iPhone 14 series will debut in September this year and will arrive with great displays. For the unversed, the time around, Apple is expected to bring a punch-hole panel on the Pro models. This design change will come nearly after five years, as the notch design was first introduced in the iPhone X back in 2017.