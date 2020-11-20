comscore Samsung working on cheaper folding Galaxy Z Flip Lite | BGR India
Samsung working on cheaper folding Galaxy Z Flip Lite, One feature almost confirmed

The Galaxy Z Flip Lite is expected to be a cheaper version of the Z Flip that launched in India earlier this year. This will get the UTG folding display.

Samsung is one of the two smartphone manufacturers who have been pushing folding display technology to their premium phones. This year, we saw the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2 setting benchmarks for a folding smartphone. While both these phones are cool, they are also quite expensive. Hence, Samsung is apparently trying to come up with a new cheaper version of the Flip folding phone. Also Read - Want a good camera phone this festive season? Here are top 5 options under Rs 20,000

According to analyst Ross Young, who has a fairly reliable track record of folding phone leaks, suggests that a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Flip is on the cards. The phone is apparently called the Galaxy Z Flip Lite and will feature the Ultra-Thin Glass from the Z Flip as well as Z Fold 2. No other information regarding this phone is available yet but it seems Samsung may launch it alongside the upcoming Galaxy S21 generation smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition price cut by Rs 10,000 in India: Check new price

Galaxy Z Flip Lite in the works

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite is just a name at the moment but it isn’t difficult to shape it up based on speculations, leaks, and rumors floating around the web. Samsung has done a few “Lite” versions of its premium phones this year. Earlier in January, the company released the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. A few months ago, it launched the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition as the more affordable version of the S20.

Hence, the Galaxy Z Flip Lite could take inspiration from these phones to attain a sweet price for the masses. Samsung could drop the glass-metal body in favor of plastic bodies as seen on the S20 Fan Edition. While the phone is said to retain the UTG folding display, it could gain support for 120Hz refresh rate. The cameras could stay unchanged from the Galaxy Z Flip and so could be the tiny display on the outside.

Inside, we can expect Samsung to use the Snapdragon 865 chip paired with ample RAM and storage amount. The phone could grow in size to accommodate a bigger battery. Who knows, Samsung could pull off a Motorola Razr-esque move by going for a midrange Snapdragon 765G chip to bring down the price further.

Currently, Samsung is selling the Galaxy Z Flip in India at a price of Rs 84,999 for the 256GB variant. The Galaxy Z Flip runs on the Snapdragon 855+ chip and gets a 6.7-inch Full HD+ foldable display.

  • Published Date: November 20, 2020 12:45 PM IST

