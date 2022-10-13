comscore Samsung's Android 13-based OneUI 5 to roll out to Galaxy S22 series in October-end
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsungs Android 13 Based Oneui 5 To Roll Out To Galaxy S22 Series In October End
News

Samsung's Android 13-based OneUI 5 to roll out to Galaxy S22 series in October-end

Mobiles

While the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S2 Ultra will start receiving OneUI 5.0 in October-end, the rest will get it later.

onui5

Samsung has announced the official rollout of the OneUI 5.0 for the Galaxy S22 series will begin towards the end of October. At the Samsung Developer Conference 2022, Samsung said the Android 13-based OneUI 5.0 firmware is ready to leave the beta stages after weeks of testing. An October release means Samsung is speeding up its software rollout strategy: the OneUI 4.0 update began rolling out in November last year.

While the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra will start receiving OneUI 5.0 in October-end, the rollout for more phones will follow. Based on last year’s rollout schedule, the next phones to get OneUI 5 would be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Samsung is expected to include a few more phones to the list before 2022 ends. However, this is going to be an exhaustive list considering Samsung has several phones in different lines, such as Galaxy A, Galaxy F, and Galaxy M.

Samsung has been testing OneUI 5 for weeks, but this time the wrap-up in October indicates the company is gradually catching up with other brands in terms of rolling out the latest Android versions. For instance, last year’s OneUI 4 began rolling out in the stable channel in November, which itself was an improvement over the December release of the OneUI 3 update.

OneUI 5.0 features

The OneUI 5.0 update is already available for Galaxy S22 series phones but through beta versions. The October release will include stable versions of OneUI 5.0. It brings Android 13 features, such as a new Dynamic lock-screen, improved Dynamic theming, better widget stacking, multi-user support, and deeper Material You integration on Samsung phones. The multitasking gestures have also been improved. For instance, a double swipe from the bottom would trigger a quick split-screen, while a swipe from the top right corner will open a pop-up view. The Gallery app has better text recognition, while a new Privacy Hub will allow users to gain better control over privacy options.

  • Published Date: October 13, 2022 5:33 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India
News
Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India
iQOO Neo 7 to launch in China on October 20: All we know so far

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 7 to launch in China on October 20: All we know so far

Apple supplier Foxconn initiated 'Mobility in Harmony' partners with Tech Mahindra to build next gen electric vehicles

News

Apple supplier Foxconn initiated 'Mobility in Harmony' partners with Tech Mahindra to build next gen electric vehicles

PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 announced: Check list

Gaming

PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 announced: Check list

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 available at less than 60k

Deals

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 available at less than 60k

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung's Android 13-based OneUI 5 to roll out to Galaxy S22 series in October-end

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 movies, web series coming to Netflix and Amazon Prime

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 movies, web series coming to Netflix and Amazon Prime

Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India

Mahindra XUV 400 to Hyundai Creta Facelift: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India:

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More
JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price

News

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price