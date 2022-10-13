Samsung's Android 13-based OneUI 5 to roll out to Galaxy S22 series in October-end

Samsung has announced the official rollout of the OneUI 5.0 for the Galaxy S22 series will begin towards the end of October. At the Samsung Developer Conference 2022, Samsung said the Android 13-based OneUI 5.0 firmware is ready to leave the beta stages after weeks of testing. An October release means Samsung is speeding up its software rollout strategy: the OneUI 4.0 update began rolling out in November last year.

While the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra will start receiving OneUI 5.0 in October-end, the rollout for more phones will follow. Based on last year’s rollout schedule, the next phones to get OneUI 5 would be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Samsung is expected to include a few more phones to the list before 2022 ends. However, this is going to be an exhaustive list considering Samsung has several phones in different lines, such as Galaxy A, Galaxy F, and Galaxy M.

Samsung has been testing OneUI 5 for weeks, but this time the wrap-up in October indicates the company is gradually catching up with other brands in terms of rolling out the latest Android versions. For instance, last year’s OneUI 4 began rolling out in the stable channel in November, which itself was an improvement over the December release of the OneUI 3 update.

OneUI 5.0 features

The OneUI 5.0 update is already available for Galaxy S22 series phones but through beta versions. The October release will include stable versions of OneUI 5.0. It brings Android 13 features, such as a new Dynamic lock-screen, improved Dynamic theming, better widget stacking, multi-user support, and deeper Material You integration on Samsung phones. The multitasking gestures have also been improved. For instance, a double swipe from the bottom would trigger a quick split-screen, while a swipe from the top right corner will open a pop-up view. The Gallery app has better text recognition, while a new Privacy Hub will allow users to gain better control over privacy options.