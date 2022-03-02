comscore Samsung officially kills its Galaxy Note series
News

Samsung’s Galaxy Note Series is dead

Mobiles

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of its event at the ongoing MWC 2022, Samsung’s smartphone chief Roh Tae-moon said that the “Galaxy Note will come out as Ultra.”

Samsung-Galaxy-S22-Ultra-min-1-1

(Image: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra)

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra as a part of the Galaxy S22 series earlier this year, everyone assumed that the company’s Galaxy Note series was dead. With flat-screen design, squared edges and support for SPen stylus, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the much-awaited successor to the Galaxy Note 20 that Samsung never launched. However, at the time, Samsung didn’t share details about the fate of its Galaxy Note series. Now, almost a month later, the company has confirmed that the Galaxy Note series is officially dead. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F23 launch in India set for next month: Here’s all you need to know

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of its event at the ongoing MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2022, Samsung’s smartphone chief Roh Tae-moon said that the “Galaxy Note will come out as Ultra.” In other words, the Galaxy Note series is dead and it will be survived by the top model in the company’s premium Galaxy S-series smartphones. The move also marks a change in the company’s flagship lineup, which now includes the Galaxy S-series and the foldable display smartphones consisting of the Galaxy Z Flip series and the Galaxy Z Fold series. Also Read - MWC 2022: Samsung launches Galaxy Book2 Pro, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and more

Or in other words, customers who still want to use the stylus with their Samsung smartphones will have to splurge at least Rs 109,999 in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space. It runs on One UI 4.0 that is based on Android 12 OS. It also features support for Samsung’s S-Pen stylus.

On the camera front, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP wide angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 40MP selfie camera. Coming to the battery, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging technology. It also features support for an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, WiFi 6E, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 2, 2022 2:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to cancel Amazon Prime Membership: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to cancel Amazon Prime Membership: Follow these simple steps
Samsung s Galaxy Note Series is dead

Mobiles

Samsung s Galaxy Note Series is dead

Tesla also pitches in to help Ukrainians during these tough times

Electric Vehicle

Tesla also pitches in to help Ukrainians during these tough times

BharatPe accuses Ashneer Grover, family of fraud for siphoning money from company

News

BharatPe accuses Ashneer Grover, family of fraud for siphoning money from company

Hopcharge launches world s first doorstep electric vehicle charging service in India

Electric Vehicle

Hopcharge launches world s first doorstep electric vehicle charging service in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging

Instagram gets auto-generated video captions

How to cancel Amazon Prime Membership: Follow these simple steps

Samsung s Galaxy Note Series is dead

BharatPe accuses Ashneer Grover, family of fraud for siphoning money from company

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

OnePlus vs Oppo Reno

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung s Galaxy Note Series is dead

Mobiles

Samsung s Galaxy Note Series is dead
Samsung Galaxy F23 launch in India set for next month: Here s all you need to know

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F23 launch in India set for next month: Here s all you need to know
Samsung launches new Galaxy Book series laptops at MWC 2022

Laptops

Samsung launches new Galaxy Book series laptops at MWC 2022
Samsung rolls out first software update for Galaxy S22 series

Mobiles

Samsung rolls out first software update for Galaxy S22 series
List of Triple Camera Phones under Rs 20,000 (February 2022)

Top Products

List of Triple Camera Phones under Rs 20,000 (February 2022)

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Ban के बाद BGMI बैन होने की उड़ी अफवाह, जानें पूरा मामला

Oppo Reno 7Z 5G हुआ लॉन्च, 64MP कैमरा और 33W फास्ट चार्जिंग जैसे हैं फीचर्स

Hero Electric ने पेश किया सस्ता इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर Hero Eddy, मिल रहे ये खास फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy Note स्मार्टफोन हुए बंद, अब यह डिवाइस लेगा इसकी जगह

Moto G22 में मिलेगा 50MP का कैमरा, लॉन्चिंग से पहले सामने आए सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन और डिजाइन

Latest Videos

MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India

News

MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India
Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Features

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?
Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

Features

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM
OnePlus vs Oppo Reno

Features

OnePlus vs Oppo Reno

News

MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging
News
MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging
Instagram gets auto-generated video captions

Apps

Instagram gets auto-generated video captions
How to cancel Amazon Prime Membership: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to cancel Amazon Prime Membership: Follow these simple steps
Samsung s Galaxy Note Series is dead

Mobiles

Samsung s Galaxy Note Series is dead
BharatPe accuses Ashneer Grover, family of fraud for siphoning money from company

News

BharatPe accuses Ashneer Grover, family of fraud for siphoning money from company

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers