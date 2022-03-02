When Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra as a part of the Galaxy S22 series earlier this year, everyone assumed that the company’s Galaxy Note series was dead. With flat-screen design, squared edges and support for SPen stylus, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the much-awaited successor to the Galaxy Note 20 that Samsung never launched. However, at the time, Samsung didn’t share details about the fate of its Galaxy Note series. Now, almost a month later, the company has confirmed that the Galaxy Note series is officially dead. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F23 launch in India set for next month: Here’s all you need to know

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of its event at the ongoing MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2022, Samsung’s smartphone chief Roh Tae-moon said that the “Galaxy Note will come out as Ultra.” In other words, the Galaxy Note series is dead and it will be survived by the top model in the company’s premium Galaxy S-series smartphones. The move also marks a change in the company’s flagship lineup, which now includes the Galaxy S-series and the foldable display smartphones consisting of the Galaxy Z Flip series and the Galaxy Z Fold series. Also Read - MWC 2022: Samsung launches Galaxy Book2 Pro, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and more

Or in other words, customers who still want to use the stylus with their Samsung smartphones will have to splurge at least Rs 109,999 in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space. It runs on One UI 4.0 that is based on Android 12 OS. It also features support for Samsung’s S-Pen stylus.

On the camera front, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP wide angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 40MP selfie camera. Coming to the battery, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging technology. It also features support for an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, WiFi 6E, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2.