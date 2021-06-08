Samsung's next-gen foldables could be 20 percent cheaper: Here's why

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones globally next month. Ahead of the launch a new report by SamMobile report states that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 might be cheaper than the previous generation foldable phones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE new leak hints at price, could be another affordable flagship

According to the report, the upcoming smartphones are going to be 20 percent cheaper than their predecessor.

To recall, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was launched at $1,999 (approximately Rs 1,45,686) and the Galaxy Z Flip was launched at $1,380 (approximately Rs 1,00,573). If this report is true then the Galaxy Z Fold will be made available at $1,599 (approximately Rs 1,16,517) and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be made available at $1,104 (approximately Rs 80,447).

Earlier reports claimed that the successors will also be launched at the same price point.

Take note, the report did not specifically mention and specific pricing of the upcoming foldable smartphones. And the company has also not revealed anything about the price of the devices officially, so we recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt.

Why is Samsung introducing a price cut?

The report states that Samsung is introducing a price cut to encourage more people to switch to the next-generation smartphone. However, the above $1,000 price tag is still a bit too high for many.

For most of the public to own a foldable smartphone, Samsung would have to bring the technology down to its mid-range smartphones like the A-series. This will happen, however, at a later point, as currently the technology and the raw materials used are expensive. The prices for the same will come down as the technology develops.