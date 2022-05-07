Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset

Samsung is working on its next foldable smartphone-Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well as Z Flip 4 and now according to a fresh leak, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset under the hood.

According to a prominent tipster Ice universe, the company’s much anticipated foldables will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus. The Qualcomm’s flagship chip will be manufactured by TSMC. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus is expected to be 10% faster than the 8 Gen 1 and more power-efficient.

In terms of specifications, the Z Fold 4 will be fueled by the same 4,400mAh battery as its predecessor. However, Z Flip 4 is said to have a bigger battery than the Flip 3. The new Z Flip 4 smartphone will feature a larger than before display with the clamshell model.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with an under-display camera and a punch-hole selfie camera. According to the report, the company plans to improve its hinge just like the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The foldable smartphone will also come with better water and dust resistance. It will come with the same capacity battery and external display size as its predecessor.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 featured a single camera island with three cameras and a flash, but the Z Fold 4 render shows a camera system that looks almost identical to the S22 Ultra. The report further claims that the company might give a 10 MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

If the leaked reports are believed, the company will offer two UDC models in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone. However, the Z Fold3 UDC camera has only 4 MP resolution.

To recall, the Galaxy Club earlier mentioned the three codenames for the foldable device, namely B4, Q4, and N4. The B4 is the Galaxy Z Flip4, and the Q4 is the Galaxy Z Fold4.

It is not yet clear about the launch details of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, and the launch of the devices is not expected until August.