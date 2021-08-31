Seen iPhone 13 on Ted Lasso with no notch? Do not get your hopes high

The tech-savvy internet has gone crazy over a unique sighting in the latest episode of the Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso. The show has shown one of the actors using an unseen variant of an iPhone; one that has the wallpaper of iOS 14 but lacks any kind of display notch. While Apple stays mum over this sighting, many have started wondering whether this is what the 2021 iPhone could look like. Also Read - 5 exciting smartphones to launch in September 2021: iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6, JioPhone Next, more

These weird iPhones have been spotted in the sixth episode of Ted Lasso, which is in its second season. So far, the makers of the show have featured several Apple products, including iPhones and Apple Watch models. However, these unique iPhones have no display notch in them, which has led many to bring out the magnifying glasses. There were at least two instances where an iPhone with no notch was spotted. Also Read - iPhone 13 series likely to bring this unique feature, launch could be on September 14

iPhone 13 with no notch?

Of course, Apple fans have taken to Twitter to share the screengrabs of these exact instances when these unique iPhones were visible. However, if you take a closer look, you can clearly figure out the special effects at work. The phones shown here are older iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 models, with a modified front courtesy of CGI. Also Read - Apple brings free of charge service program for 'No Sound Issues' on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

We have seen several CGI versions of notch-less iPhones in the past in several advertisements and movies. What makes Apple fans wonder is why Apple chose to do this, given that the launch of the iPhone 13 series is around the corner. Maybe Apple wants to do some teasing before Tim Cook takes to the stage in the next few weeks?

In reality, tipsters and analysts are pinpointing hopes on an iPhone design that reduces the size of the display notch, not remove it entirely. Apparently, Apple has figured out a way to stash the earpiece on the top edge, which lets them reduce that space in the notch. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, and the Pro models are expected to feature this revamped notch design.

While Apple continues to live in the past with its massive notch design, its rivals from the Android universe have long gotten rid of the notch. Flagships such as the OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Vivo X60 Pro+, Oppo Find X3, and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra only have a small cutout for the front camera.

Xiaomi has even used an under-display camera technology on the latest Mi MIX 4 smartphone, which allows for an uninterrupted viewing experience without missing out on a front camera.