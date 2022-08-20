comscore Several Pixel phones cannot charge wirelessly after Android 13 update
News

Several Pixel phones cannot charge wirelessly after Android 13 update

Mobiles

The owners of Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4 5G, and Pixel 4 are facing the most issue with wireless charging.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google rolled out the awaited Android 13 operating system earlier this week for Pixel phones. The eligible Pixel phones are the first to let you use stable Android 13. While many users have already updated, some are still thinking. If you are among the latter, beware. Pixel users who updated to Android 13 are now complaining about the wireless charging of their phones not working. And this issue is not restricted to a particular Pixel phone. Also Read - WhatsApp to soon let users view status updates within the chat list

According to 9to5Google, owners of Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4 are facing the issue the most. Pixel phones use Google’s Pixel Stands for wireless charging, but after the Android 13 update, they seem to be not charging the phones. Some users on Reddit posted their issue after the update, along with screenshots where the wireless charging was apparently not working. Some users said their phones would recognise a wireless charger or even show the charging battery icon. But they do not pull in any power from the charger. Also Read - How to scan documents on your phone using Google Drive

Some other Pixel users who updated phones to Android 13 said their wireless charging pads would tell them that their phone was not placed correctly or report a general charging error. While wired charging is working, some users faced their share of issues. For instance, a Pixel 4A 5G user said their phone would charge 10 percent in an hour and would get highly toasty during this time. Also Read - Android 13 brings a new media player to your smartphones: Top apps that support it

For Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it is a bigger problem. Google said Pixel 6 series is unable to go back to Android 12 due to a bootloader update. In other words, if you have updated your phone to Android 13, there is no easy way to go back to the previous OS, even if you wanted to eliminate the wireless charging issue. But there have been exceptions.

Some people resorted to workarounds for making the wireless charging work. But these involve changes to the Pixel Stands instead of the phones. For instance, a user reported that they disabled the Pixel Stand app, booted into safe mode while charging the phone using the stand, removed the stand from the paired list and added the stand again. After all this, their Pixel began charging with the stand again. The user posted his fix online for others, but they have not had luck similarly.

Google has not acknowledged the issue impacting several Pixel users. But, surprisingly, the wireless charging issue had made it to the stable build, especially when some users flagged it off during the beta testing. I mean, Google had some time to diagnose the problem and fix it before hurrying up to ship a significant Android version that comes with something as basic as wireless charging broken.

  • Published Date: August 20, 2022 10:41 AM IST

