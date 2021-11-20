comscore smartphone camera growth hits 6 billion units in 2021
Smartphone imaging systems will continue to see strong hardware upgrades this year, with CIS content per smartphone expanding to an average of 4.1, according to Counterpoint Research.

Realme-8i

Despite the global components crunch and supply constraints, the CMOS image sensor (CIS) or smartphone camera growth is expected to be in double digits to reach almost 6 billion units in 2021, according to a new report. Also Read - Galaxy A32 5G price: Samsung 5000 mAh Battery 5G smartphone to be launch in Feb 2021

Smartphone imaging systems will continue to see strong hardware upgrades this year, with CIS content per smartphone expanding to an average of 4.1, according to Counterpoint Research. Also Read - Vivo S6 Pro 5G details revealed

“A big driver has been triple-and-above main camera setups, which accounted for two-thirds of all smartphones sold during the first half,” said Tarun Pathak, Counterpoint’s director of smartphone research. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online: Report

“What is really interesting is where a lot of that growth is coming from — Africa, Latin America, India and other emerging markets,” he said in a statement.

High-resolution has also been an area of focus, with 48MP-plus becoming standard in the smartphone industry.

“Again, we’re seeing emerging markets lead in growth; and 64MP is starting to become a major segment too. High-res is very important for what is the most hotly contested price band globally – the wholesale $100-$399 category,” Pathak noted.

During the second quarter, two-thirds of devices were high-res and we expect further share increases for the full year, the report mentioned.

At the end of the day, it is not about camera or mega-pixel counts or how powerful your processor is.

“It is a combination of things: How good is the integration? The AI algorithms? Is tuning tweaked appropriately for the market? It is the sum of parts that delivers the experience,” according to Neil Shah, Counterpoint’s Vice President of Research.

“OEMs understand this, but it is difficult to get right. It is as much art as it is science,” Shah added.

Features that were once only available on ultra-premium devices are now emerging across OEMs’ broader portfolios – from contextual shooting, optical zoom and ultra-high res through to time-of-flight and macro capabilities.

“Increasing choice and complexity is why algorithm development has become such a critical factor in the success of camera systems,” said Ethan Qi, Counterpoint’s lead camera components analyst.

According to Pathak, as we move through post-Covid upgrade cycles, especially in Android heavy markets, we’re seeing OEMs offer increasingly sophisticated camera hardware to their customers across all segments.

(Inputs from IANS)

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर के 5 तगड़े राइफल्स, जो हर गेम में दिला सकते हैं जीत

फ्री फायर के बेस्ट गन कॉम्बिनेशन, जो हर मैच में दिला सकते हैं शानदार जीत

BGMI 1.7 Update नए फीचर्स के साथ हुआ रोल आउट, इस तरह करें डाउनलोड

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale में इन 5 बेहतरीन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही बेस्ट डील्स, Oppo, Vivo, Moto समेत कई कंपनियों के स्मार्टफोन शामिल

Realme GT 2 Pro अगले साल की शुरुआत में होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा सुपरफास्ट प्रोसेसर

