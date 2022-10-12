comscore Companies to gradually discontinue 4G phones above Rs 10,000
Smartphone companies to gradually discontinue 4G phones above Rs 10,000: Report

A new report says that in a bid to boost the adoption of 5G connectivity and 5G smartphones in the country, smartphone makers will gradually discontinue 4G smartphones above Rs 10,000.

Highlights

  • Top executives from smartphones companies met officials from MeitY and DoT.
  • In the meeting smartphone makers assured that they will gradually discontinue 4G phones above Rs 10,000.
  • This move will promote the adoption of 5G technology in India.
5G

Image: Pixabay

5G services were officially launched in India earlier this month. Since then, two of the biggest telecom companies in India, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, have been racing to roll out their 5G services in various parts of the country. But even as these telecom giants have rolled out their services in select cities, 5G network remains unavailable to a lot of smartphone users owing to the unavailability of 5G-enabled smartphones. Now, a new report says that in a bid to boost the adoption of 5G connectivity and 5G smartphones in the country, smartphone makers will gradually discontinue 4G smartphones above Rs 10,000. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090, Nothing Phone (1) at Rs 27,000

As per reports representatives from mobile phone manufacturing companies met with top government officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Wednesday. During the meeting the these executives assured the government officials that they would gradually stop making 4G phones above Rs 10,000 in a bid to promote the shift to 5G technology. At the same time, the focus will be on democratising 5G smartphones to fill in the void. Also Read - Apple is likely to unveil iPad with new Hybrid OLED tech in 2024

The meeting was also attended by executives from companies such as Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung and Google, who have been given a time frame of three months in order to roll out an update to enable 5G on their smartphones that support the technology. While Apple has said it will roll out 5G services via an over-the-air (OTA) update on all supported iPhone models by the end of December, Samsung said it will release software updates by mid-November. Google, on the other hand has said that it will roll out the update on its Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7 series smartphones soon. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series will soon get 5G support in India

“We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed. 5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December,” Apple said in a statement.

“In India, Samsung has the widest portfolio of 5G devices. We are working closely with our operator partners and are committed to rolling out OTA updates across all our 5G devices by mid-November,” said Samsung.

“We have already started rolling out the FOTA (firmware over-the-air) updates to select devices like Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, among others. Most devices will start receiving OTA updates by Diwali,” Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India said in a statement to IANS.

  • Published Date: October 12, 2022 7:31 PM IST
