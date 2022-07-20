comscore Smartphone sales fell 9% in Q2 2022 due to soaring inflation, but iPhone 13 remains in high demand
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Smartphone Sales Fell 9 In Q2 2022 Due To Soaring Inflation But Iphone 13 Remains In High Demand Report
News

Smartphone sales fell 9% in Q2 2022 due to soaring inflation, but iPhone 13 remains in high demand: Report

Mobiles

Samsung took first place with a 21 percent market share as it strengthened its low-end A series supply.

iPhone 13

Smartphone sales fell 9% in Q2 2022 due to soaring inflation, but iPhone 13 remains in high demand: Report

Worldwide smartphone shipments fell 9 percent year on year in Q2 2022. Demand has started to wane following economic headwinds and regional uncertainty. Samsung took first place with a 21 percent market share as it strengthened its low-end A series supply. Apple came second with a 17 percent share as the iPhone 13 remained in high demand. Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo continued to struggle in China, suffering double-digit declines to take 14 percent, 10 percent and 9 percent market shares respectively. Also Read - Apple to pay $50 million to settle MacBook butterfly keyboard lawsuit

“Vendors were forced to review their tactics in Q2 as the outlook for the smartphone market became more cautious,” said Canalys Research Analyst Runar Bjørhovde. “Economic headwinds, sluggish demand and inventory pileup have resulted in vendors rapidly reassessing their portfolio strategies for the rest of 2022. The oversupplied mid-range is an exposed segment for vendors to focus on adjusting new launches, as budget-constrained consumers shift their device purchases toward the lower end.” Also Read - Redmi K50i launch in India today: What to expect

“Falling demand is causing great concern for the entire smartphone supply chain,” said Canalys Analyst Toby Zhu. “While component supplies and cost pressures are easing, a few concerns remain within logistics and production, such as some emerging markets’ tightening import laws and customs procedures delaying shipments. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date confirmed for August 10: Check details

In the near term, vendors will look to accelerate sell-through using promotions and offers ahead of new launches during the holiday season to alleviate the channel’s liquidity pressure. But in contrast to last year’s pent-up demand, consumers’ disposable income has been affected by soaring inflation this year. Deep collaboration with channels to monitor the state of inventory and supply will be vital for vendors to identify short-term opportunities while maintaining healthy channel partnerships in the long run.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year and now a new report has claimed that the demand for the upcoming iPhone 14 series in China is likely to surpass demand for the iPhone 13 models.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 20, 2022 4:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition to launch soon in India
Mobiles
Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition to launch soon in India
Sony PS5 restock date announced: Check details here

Gaming

Sony PS5 restock date announced: Check details here

Instagram introduces searchable maps feature: How it works

Apps

Instagram introduces searchable maps feature: How it works

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4 4 SUV spotted in Mumbai ahead of launch, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4 4 SUV spotted in Mumbai ahead of launch, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha

iQOO 9T India launch date revealed: All you need to know

Mobiles

iQOO 9T India launch date revealed: All you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Smartphone sales fell 9% in Q2 2022 due to soaring inflation, but iPhone 13 remains in high demand

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition to launch soon in India

Sony PS5 restock date announced: Check details here

Instagram introduces searchable maps feature: How it works

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4 4 SUV spotted in Mumbai ahead of launch, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

Hands On

Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video
Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Launched Starting at Rs 10,999, Check out the Unboxing and First look of the premium segment earbuds

Hands On

Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Launched Starting at Rs 10,999, Check out the Unboxing and First look of the premium segment earbuds
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4
oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video

Hands On

oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999