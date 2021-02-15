comscore Smartphone YoY shipments in India fell for the first time in years
According to IDC's latest Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report, the year ended 2020 with 150 million shipments, showing a 1.7 percent YoY decline.

Redmi-Note-9-Pro-1200

(Representational Image: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro)

The International Data Corporation (IDC) has released its latest Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report for the year ending 2020. The report showcases a year-on-year (YoY) decline in smartphone shipments for the first time in several years. Also Read - Blackberry 5G smartphone 2021 comeback confirmed again, to bring physical keyboards

According to the report, the year ended 2020 with 150 million shipments, showing a 1.7 percent YoY decline. The reason provided for the decline has been caused due to stay-at-home mandates, remote work, remote education, travel restrictions, and manufacturing shutdowns, which led to a sluggish first half last year, seeing a market decline of 26 percent. However, the market managed to bounce back in the second half, registering a 19 percent YoY growth. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samsung Galaxy F62 launched, Moto E7 Power launch date, Realme Narzo 30 teased

The report states Q4, 2020 recorded 45 million devices shipped, showcasing a 21 percent YoY growth. However, this was not enough to pull the market back up to the pre-pandemic levels. Also Read - WhatsApp Privacy Update: WhatsApp asked by SC reasons for lower standards of privacy for Indians

Another reason, the market managed to pull back up according to IDC was the entry of new 5G smartphones, which shipped a total of 3 million units in the year.

Online channel managed to grow

The online channel managed to grow by 12 percent annually, now holding a 48 percent market share. This is because of the limited movement of the general public throughout 2020, sale events, promotions, and upgrade programs.

Hope in 2021

Even though the market declined, IDC is positive that it will catch back up with the stronger market acceleration in 2021. This acceleration will be led by upgraders who were not able to purchase a new smartphone in 2020.

5G adoption will also play a bigger role in 2021, with the prices of the devices bound to reduce and the network’s expected arrival in the country.

Top performers

Xiaomi led the market with a 39 percent market share, followed by Samsung with a 28 percent market share. The third spot was occupied by Vivo with a 30 percent market share. These were followed by Realme at fourth position, Oppo at fifth, and Apple at seventh.

We also saw MediaTek beat Qualcomm in the processor race, with MediaTek processor powered devices covering a market share of 43 percent, beating Qualcomm by three percent.

Published Date: February 15, 2021 7:11 PM IST
  • Published Date: February 15, 2021 7:11 PM IST

Best Sellers