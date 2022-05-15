comscore From OnePlus Nord 2T to Vivo X80 series: Smartphones that will launch in India next week
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Smartphones Launch India Infinix Vivo X80 Series Oneplus Nord 2t Realme
News

Smartphones launching next week: Vivo X80 series, OnePlus Nord 2T and more

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2T, Realme Narzo 50 series and more will debut in India next week.

Untitled design - 2022-05-15T161936.324

In the coming days, smartphone brands like Vivo, Realme, OnePlus, and Infinix are planning to launch a handful of smartphones in India, China and Europe. Since it is going to be difficult to keep track while these launches are taking place. Here’s the list of upcoming smartphones, launch dates and expected specifications. Also Read - Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 with a 12-day battery life to debut in India on May 18

Vivo X80 series, May 18

Vivo will launch its Vivo X80 series in India on May 18 at 12 pm. The smartphone series will include Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro. Vivo X80 Pro will feature a  6.78-inch E5 AMOLED panel with Quad-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, while Vivo X80 will come with full HD resolution. Vivo X80 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, whereas, the X80 Pro will go with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Also Read - Vivo Y75 4G to come with 50MP triple cameras and 44W fast charging

The Vivo X80 might feature a triple camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX866 lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP portrait unit. The X80 Pro is likely to get an additional sensor making it a quadruple-camera phone. The setup for the Pro goes by a 50MP Samsung GNV 1G lens, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP portrait unit, and an 8MP periscope lens. On the front, both will have a 32MP selfie snapper. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G to launch in India on May 18

The X80 has a 4,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The X80 Pro, on the other hand, houses a 4,700mAh battery and has 80W wired as well as 50W wireless fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 50 series, May 18

In addition to Vivo, Realme will also host a launch event on May 18 in India. Realme Narzo 50 series will launch at 12.30 pm in India. The smartphone series includes Realme Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G. The Realme Narzo 50 5G is said to feature a 6.58-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone features a dual-camera system that includes a 13MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it will have an 8MP snapper for selfies. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will pack a 4,800mAh battery and have support for 33W fast charging technology.

Realme has confirmed that the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will come with MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset.

OnePlus Nord 2T, May 19

OnePlus Nord 2T will debut in India on May 19 at 7.30 pm IST. Expected to be priced at Rs 32,000, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and run on Android 12-based Oxygen 12 OS out of the box.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, you might get a 32MP front-facing camera. The OnePlus smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

Infinix Note 12 series, May 20

Infinix Note 12 series which includes Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo, will debut in India on May 20 on Flipkart. Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo will feature a 6.7-inch display with a Full-HD+ resolution. The vanilla Note 12 will have a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, whereas, the Infinix Note 12 Turbo will be powered by the Helio G96 chipset. Both of them will support MediaTek’s Hyper Engine 2.0 gaming suite.

As for the battery, the series is expected to come with a big 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phones will also come with new camera islands as opposed to predecessors. A 50MP triple camera system and a 16MP selfie snapper are expected to be there on the phones. The series will boot on Android 12 out of the box.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 15, 2022 4:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best free racing mobiles games you can download now
Photo Gallery
Best free racing mobiles games you can download now
Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR sells at a record-breaking price of $142 million

Photo Gallery

Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR sells at a record-breaking price of $142 million

Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 India launch date announced: All we know so far

Wearables

Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 India launch date announced: All we know so far

Netflix is exploring the livestreaming option for stand-up specials and more

News

Netflix is exploring the livestreaming option for stand-up specials and more

A Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 Review: An excellent pick

Reviews

A Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 Review: An excellent pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Netflix is exploring the livestreaming option for stand-up specials and more

From in-person attendance to iOS 16, here all you can expect from Apple WWDC 2022

Twitter CEO: 'We need to be prepared for all scenarios'

Android Auto UI gets a makeover, split-screen mode and more

Android TV 13 will bring "expanded" picture-in-picture

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Code 15 May 2022: आज फ्री में Weapon Loot Crate, इस तरह करें कोड रिडीम

Apple WWDC 2022 इस दिन से होगा शुरू, जानें इस साल कौन-कौन से नए OS को एप्पल करेगा लॉन्च

Elon Musk के एक नए Tweet ने मचाई हलचल, पूर्व सीईओ Jack Dorsey ने तुरंत दिया जवाब

Elon Musk इस तरह चेक करेंगे Twitter के फर्जी अकाउंट, आप भी हैं टेस्ट में आमंत्रित

Free Fire MAX प्लेयर्स के लिए खास तोहफा, फ्री में क्लेम करिए अपनी पसंद का पेट

Latest Videos

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review

Reviews

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review
Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it

Reviews

Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it
Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

Hands On

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone
Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

Reviews

Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999