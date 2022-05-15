In the coming days, smartphone brands like Vivo, Realme, OnePlus, and Infinix are planning to launch a handful of smartphones in India, China and Europe. Since it is going to be difficult to keep track while these launches are taking place. Here’s the list of upcoming smartphones, launch dates and expected specifications. Also Read - Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 with a 12-day battery life to debut in India on May 18

Vivo X80 series, May 18

Vivo will launch its Vivo X80 series in India on May 18 at 12 pm. The smartphone series will include Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro. Vivo X80 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED panel with Quad-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, while Vivo X80 will come with full HD resolution. Vivo X80 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, whereas, the X80 Pro will go with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Also Read - Vivo Y75 4G to come with 50MP triple cameras and 44W fast charging

The Vivo X80 might feature a triple camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX866 lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP portrait unit. The X80 Pro is likely to get an additional sensor making it a quadruple-camera phone. The setup for the Pro goes by a 50MP Samsung GNV 1G lens, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP portrait unit, and an 8MP periscope lens. On the front, both will have a 32MP selfie snapper. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G to launch in India on May 18

The X80 has a 4,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The X80 Pro, on the other hand, houses a 4,700mAh battery and has 80W wired as well as 50W wireless fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 50 series, May 18

In addition to Vivo, Realme will also host a launch event on May 18 in India. Realme Narzo 50 series will launch at 12.30 pm in India. The smartphone series includes Realme Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G. The Realme Narzo 50 5G is said to feature a 6.58-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Performance meets style!⚡ Finessed with Kevlar Speed Texture Design, the #realmenarzo50 5G is an epitome of extreme smoothness and sheer speed. Sleek 5G Gaming Ninja #Mighty5GGameOn Launching at 12:30 PM, 18th May.

Know more: https://t.co/hdcIA0mX7G pic.twitter.com/VopTRhXIbp — realme (@realmeIndia) May 15, 2022

The smartphone features a dual-camera system that includes a 13MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it will have an 8MP snapper for selfies. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will pack a 4,800mAh battery and have support for 33W fast charging technology.

Realme has confirmed that the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will come with MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset.

OnePlus Nord 2T, May 19

OnePlus Nord 2T will debut in India on May 19 at 7.30 pm IST. Expected to be priced at Rs 32,000, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and run on Android 12-based Oxygen 12 OS out of the box.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, you might get a 32MP front-facing camera. The OnePlus smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

Infinix Note 12 series, May 20

Infinix Note 12 series which includes Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo, will debut in India on May 20 on Flipkart. Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo will feature a 6.7-inch display with a Full-HD+ resolution. The vanilla Note 12 will have a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, whereas, the Infinix Note 12 Turbo will be powered by the Helio G96 chipset. Both of them will support MediaTek’s Hyper Engine 2.0 gaming suite.

Enter the madness with the new Infinix NOTE 12 Series Marvel Studios Doctor Strange in the #MultiverseOfMadness special edition! 🌀🌀⚡️ Launching on 20th May, only on @Flipkart. Know more: https://t.co/SyyCcm2aYJ pic.twitter.com/RuxoILt0gy — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) May 13, 2022

As for the battery, the series is expected to come with a big 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phones will also come with new camera islands as opposed to predecessors. A 50MP triple camera system and a 16MP selfie snapper are expected to be there on the phones. The series will boot on Android 12 out of the box.