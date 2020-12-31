comscore iQOO 7 to support 120W ultra-fast charging tech | BGR India
News

Snapdragon 888, 120W fast charging confirmed for iQOO 7 ahead of Jan 11 launch

Mobiles

iQOO 7, which will launch in China on January 11 will come with 120W ultra-fast charging technology and Snapdragon 888 procesor.

iqoo-7-120w-charge-weibo

Image iQOO/Weibo

IQOO 7 BMW edition will launch in China on January 11, the company has already confirmed. The standard iQOO 7 variant is also expected to unveil alongside the BMW edition. Ahead of the official announcement, iQOO has shared several details and specifications of its next-generation flagship, which will come with 5G support, thanks to a Snapdragon 888 processor. In a recent post on Chinese social media site Weibo, iQOO revealed that iQOO 7 will support 120W fast charging technology. Also Read - IQOO 7 BMW M edition with Snapdragon 888 to launch in China on January 11

As per the company’s post, the iQOO 7 will ship with 120W ultra-fast charging technology, which is said to charge the smartphone up to 100 percent in just 15 minutes. To recall, iQOO showcased its FlashCharge 120W ultra-fast charging technology in July this year. Thanks to the technology, a 4,000 mAh battery smartphone can charge up to 50 percent in just five minutes. A 100 percent charge is said to take only 15 minutes. Also Read - iQOO 7 official teaser reveals triple rear cameras, BMW special edition

To regulate the internal temperature of smartphones with support for the ultra-fast 120W charge will come with super VC liquid cooling technology. The charging adapter will also come with safety mechanisms such as a matrix-type pole structure for cell impedance. Also Read - Vivo introduces all-new 'OriginOS' Android skin to replace FuntouchOS

Further, iQOO 7 BMW edition will sport BMW M Motorsports tri-color streaks running from top to bottom. The phone will have three rear cameras, where the lenses will be placed in a triangular shape inside a rectangle camera module. The dual-LED flash unit along with iQOO branding will be at the bottom.

Apart from 120W ultra-fast charging, the company has confirmed several other features for iQOO 7 BMW edition as well. The smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It will come with an enhanced version of UFS 3.1 and LPDDR5 RAM. IQOO 7 will be the official machine for KPL (King Pro League), which is an esports gaming event held in China twice a year.

IQOO 7 will succeed the iQOO 5 series that includes two smartphones – iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro launched in China in August. The iQOO 7 will unveil at an event in China on January 11 at 7:30 pm local, which 5 pm in India.

  Published Date: December 31, 2020 6:46 PM IST

Best Sellers