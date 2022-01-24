comscore Some iPhone 13 screens are turning pink due to software bug
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Some iPhone 13 users are facing pink screen issue: How to fix it
News

Some iPhone 13 users are facing pink screen issue: How to fix it

Mobiles

iPhone 13 users facing the pink screen issue are advised to back up their data and reset their phones to fix the issue.

iphone-13-_2

A small number of Apple’s iPhone 13 models are facing a ‘pink screen’ issue wherein the displays turn pink while the device is still in use. Users on Apple’s Community forum and Reddit have documented how the display of their iPhone 13 smartphone turns pink and then crashes randomly rendering the device useless. Also Read - Your next gaming laptop, PC will be more expensive to buy: Here's why

Some of these reports date back to October 2021, shortly after the iPhone 13 was launched with the general symptoms being the display turning pink, screen freezing followed by the device crashing abruptly. Some users have also complained that their iPhone 13 smartphones lock up after the device turns pink. Also Read - iPhone SE+ or iPhone SE 3? Here’s what we know about the next affordable iPhone

iPhone 13

Image: Apple Community Forum

“I use an iPhone 13 Pro for a two day and my screen turns pink for a few seconds and then reloads. It happens all the time, so I can’t use my iPhone,” an iPhone 13 user wrote on Apple’s Community forums.
“Had the same issue when taking a picture and it froze screen turned pink and then restarted. Called apple support they ran diagnostics and said there was nothing wrong. So gonna keep it until it happens again or happens constantly. if it does i am returning it since I just got it day before yesterday,” wrote another user. Also Read - Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments as Samsung slips

As of now, there seems to be no indication as to why this issue is manifesting but the issue seems to be fixable. Some iPhone users have reported that resetting their phones seems to fix the issue, while others say that contacting Apple Support for a replacement seems to help.

According to a report by MyDrivers, Apple made a statement regarding the matter on Weibo (via 9to5 Mac) wherein the company acknowledged that it is aware of the issue and that they didn’t find any problems in the hardware causing the problem. Furthermore, the company’s customer support executive reportedly told a customer that it didn’t find relevant notices that it was a hardware issue, because such issues are caused when the system is stuck.

How to fix iPhone 13’s pink screen issue?

Meanwhile, if you are facing this issue it is advisable that you backup all your data and then factory reset your iPhone 13 model or download the latest iOS version on your device to fix this issue.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 24, 2022 10:32 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 7 series to launch in India on February 4
Mobiles
Oppo Reno 7 series to launch in India on February 4
Instagram subscription plans spotted in India: All you need to know

Apps

Instagram subscription plans spotted in India: All you need to know

Vivo Y75 specifications leak ahead of the launch, might come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 50MP camera

Mobiles

Vivo Y75 specifications leak ahead of the launch, might come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 50MP camera

WhatsApp to soon let users transfer chat from Android to iOS

Apps

WhatsApp to soon let users transfer chat from Android to iOS

OnePlus 10R coming soon: Launch date, price in India, specifications and more

Mobiles

OnePlus 10R coming soon: Launch date, price in India, specifications and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo Y75 specifications leak ahead of the launch, might come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 50MP camera

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series available for pre-booking: Check details

Google Pixel 6a and the first Pixel smartwatch could launch on the same day

Age of Drones: Precision farming in India gets major boost

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price, storage details leaked: Here's how much it might cost

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

Some iPhone 13 screens are turning pink due to software bug

Mobiles

Some iPhone 13 screens are turning pink due to software bug
Spotify becomes the biggest music streaming service, followed by Apple Music

Apps

Spotify becomes the biggest music streaming service, followed by Apple Music
Your next gaming laptop, PC will be more expensive to buy: Here's why

Gaming

Your next gaming laptop, PC will be more expensive to buy: Here's why
iPhone SE+ or iPhone SE 3? Here s what we know about the next affordable iPhone

Mobiles

iPhone SE+ or iPhone SE 3? Here s what we know about the next affordable iPhone
Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments

Mobiles

Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments

हिंदी समाचार

बिना डॉक्यूमेंटेशन के इंस्टैंट लोन देने वाले ऐप्स के झांसे में न आएं, पड़ेगा पछताना

Garena Free Fire OB32 Update के बाद रिवॉर्ड के तौर पर ऐसे पाएं गोल्ड, जानें कई आसान तरीके

Free Fire Redeem Code Today (24 January): आज फ्री में जीत सकते हैं Fierce Demilord Bundle समेत ढेरों इनाम

OnePlus 10R में मिल सकता है MediaTek Dimensity 9000 प्रोसेसर, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च और कितनी होगी कीमत

Garena Free Fire में इस तरह मिलेगा लेजेंडरी Fierce Demilord Bundle, जानें तरीका

Latest Videos

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Features

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month
How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

News

Vivo Y75 specifications leak ahead of the launch, might come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 50MP camera
Mobiles
Vivo Y75 specifications leak ahead of the launch, might come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 50MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series available for pre-booking: Check details

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series available for pre-booking: Check details
Google Pixel 6a and the first Pixel smartwatch could launch on the same day

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6a and the first Pixel smartwatch could launch on the same day
Age of Drones: Precision farming in India gets major boost

News

Age of Drones: Precision farming in India gets major boost
Samsung Galaxy S22 series price, storage details leaked: Here's how much it might cost

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price, storage details leaked: Here's how much it might cost

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers